Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-wen diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 金曲台語歌后詹雅雯 罹「帕金森」震驚演藝圈

On March 18, Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-wen shocked showbiz by announcing that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in a recent health examination. According to CNA, the 54-year-old singer has moderate cerebral atrophy in her left brain, and she has quickly lost 8kg over the past two months and now only weighs 42kg.

Chan debuted in the 1980s as part of a group, starting a solo career in 1991. She has been nominated for a total of eight Golden Melody Awards for Best Female Taiwanese Singer, winning the trophy in 2008. “Every sickness has a reason. It reminds me to love my body, and it’s time to slow down,” she wrote in a statement on her Facebook page.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic progressive neurological disease marked especially by muscle tremors and other symptoms. In addition to medicine, chips produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have been utilized by local hospitals to develop a new type of “deep brain stimulation” (DBS) in the treatment in recent years.

Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-wen and her fan Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sing at her concert in the Taipei Arena on Sept. 12 last year. 台語女歌手詹雅雯和她的歌迷、衛福部長陳時中在她的小巨蛋演唱會上合唱，攝於去年九月十二日。 Photo: Hu Shuan-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報胡舜翔

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台語歌后詹雅雯於三月十八日，宣布在健康檢查時發現自己罹患「帕金森氏症」，消息一出震驚演藝圈！據《中央社》報導，這位五十四歲的女歌手左腦中度萎縮，在過去兩個月內已暴瘦八公斤，目前僅剩四十二公斤。

詹雅雯最初在一九八○年代以台語團體出道，一九九一年起單飛展開個人歌唱生涯，曾八度提名金曲獎最佳台語女歌手獎，並於二○○八年獲獎。她在臉書貼文中寫道︰「每個病痛都有原因，提醒自己要愛自己的身體，應把速度慢下來了。」

「帕金森氏症」算是一種慢性的漸進式神經病變，常會引發肌肉顫抖等症狀。除了藥物治療，近年來有本地醫院亦開始利用台積電的晶片，提供深腦電刺激治療。

（台北時報張聖恩）