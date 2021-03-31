SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Communicating on social media (3/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（三）

B: I have a friend. He’s a great guy, but he’s kind of sensitive. I’ve put my foot in it several times writing something stupid on social media.

A: Yes, you have to be careful. When you are face to face, there are all kinds of expressions and facial cues that people can pick up on. Emojis don’t always cut it.

B: I’ve learned not to rib him about things unless we’re speaking in person. He doesn’t always understand that I’m joking. It often leads to some rather testy exchanges.

A sad emoji. 悲傷的表情符號。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: 我有個朋友，他人很好，不過他常常想太多，有幾次我在社群媒體上就講錯了話。

A: 對呀，你還是應該要小心點。你跟人面對面溝通，他們可以從你各種表情理解你的意思，可是用表情符號，並不總是能夠有效表達你的意思。

B: 所以我現在知道了，不要去虧他，除非我們是面對面講話。他並不是都能夠了解其實我是在跟他開玩笑，所以我們的對話後來常變得很僵。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

