B: I have a friend. He’s a great guy, but he’s kind of sensitive. I’ve put my foot in it several times writing something stupid on social media.
A: Yes, you have to be careful. When you are face to face, there are all kinds of expressions and facial cues that people can pick up on. Emojis don’t always cut it.
B: I’ve learned not to rib him about things unless we’re speaking in person. He doesn’t always understand that I’m joking. It often leads to some rather testy exchanges.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: 我有個朋友，他人很好，不過他常常想太多，有幾次我在社群媒體上就講錯了話。
A: 對呀，你還是應該要小心點。你跟人面對面溝通，他們可以從你各種表情理解你的意思，可是用表情符號，並不總是能夠有效表達你的意思。
B: 所以我現在知道了，不要去虧他，除非我們是面對面講話。他並不是都能夠了解其實我是在跟他開玩笑，所以我們的對話後來常變得很僵。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
To rib someone
This means to tease or joke with someone, generally in a playful – not malicious – way.
The gods will protect us (4/5) 神明會保佑我們的（四） A: When I was sleeping a while ago, I felt that there was something pressing down on my chest. Do you think it was a ghost? B: Wow, how spooky! Why didn’t you say so at the time? A: Hey, the door opened. B: There’s nobody there! And there isn’t a draft! Let’s skedaddle! A: There’s not a lot we can do about it now, and the gods will protect us. B: Go and have a look, and see what’s there! A: 我剛剛睡著了，感覺有東西壓在我胸口，是不是「鬼壓床」啊？ B: 哇好可怕喔！你怎麼不早說？ A: 咦，門開了。 B: 而且沒有人進來！也沒有風！我們還是趕快跑吧！ A: 既來之則安之，神明會保佑我們的。 B: 那你去看看到底是什麼東西！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文:
The gods will protect us (5/5) 神明會保佑我們的（五） A: Hand me your flashlight. B: It sounds like it’s coming from behind the altar table. A: Waa, it looks like a pair of beady eyes, looking over here! B: How scary! This is all your fault. It was your stupid idea to sleep in the temple. We’ve been scared half to death before we even had the chance to dream of the winning lottery number. A: Look! It was just a kitten, after all! B: Awww, it’s cute! A: 欸，你手電筒借我。 B: 聲音好像是從神桌後面發出來的。 A: 哇，那好像是一雙眼睛，亮亮的，往這裡看！ B: 好恐怖喔！都是你啦！出這什麼鬼主意說要睡在廟裡！明牌還沒夢到，我們就先嚇死了！ A: 你看！原來是一隻小貓咪！ B: 哇！牠好可愛喲！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: