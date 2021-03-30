New Taipei City Environmental Season combines tourism with environmental protection 新北「環境季」活動 旅遊還能做環保

The New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau is launching its “2021 New Taipei City Environmental Season” series of activities, scheduled to take place from April 1 to June 30, centered on the three main aspects of “good living, good fun and good sense” and linking up over 20 environmental education activities that are being promoted by various bureaus and offices. Details can be found on the New Taipei City Environmental Season section of the bureau’s official Web site (www.epd.ntpc.gov.tw/season/) and on the bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ntpclowcarbon).

The bureau held a news conference on Monday last week, at which it announced various tour itineraries that include promoting advocacy of a “good living” environment and harbor and sea cleanups, such as recruiting New Taipei City Water Scout Volunteers, a project that calls for removing small roadside advertisements and a series of activities for Ocean Month (June). These activities combine the strengths of the government and the public to make New Taipei City a good place for people, animals and plants to live.

As to the “good fun” aspect, the organizers invite the public to visit nine environmental education facilities in New Taipei City and take part in tours exclusive to the Environmental Season that include rich and varied ecological, cultural and DIY handicraft experiences, while participants can also reduce their carbon footprints by enjoying food made from fresh local ingredients.

New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau staffers at a news conference on Monday last week explain details of the “2021 New Taipei City Environmental Season” series of activities. 新北市環保局工作人員在上週一的記者會上，介紹「2021 新北環境季」系列活動的內容。 Photo: Chiu Shu-yu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報邱書昱

The bureau said that the “good sense” aspect involves collaboration with various organizations and departments to organize a variety of environmental education activities, including environmental education promotions co-organized with civic organizations, a special exhibition at the Wetland Story House and low-carbon awareness courses, with the aim of enhancing the public’s environmental literacy and implementing the spirit of environmental protection in daily life.

The bureau said that this Environmental Season activity series not only coordinates promotion of the New Taipei City Government’s vision and policies, but also responds to the sustainable development goals set by the international community and connects Earth Day in April with the International Day for Biological Diversity in May and World Environment Day and World Oceans Day in June.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

A detail of a publicity picture for the “2021 New Taipei City Environmental Season” shows an incineration plant, wind turbines, ducks, a wading bird and a cyclist.「2021新北環境季」的局部宣傳圖片顯示焚化廠、風力發電機、鴨子、水鳥和腳踏車騎士。 Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau 照片：新北市環保局提供

新北市環保局推出「二○二一年新北環境季」系列活動，規劃從四月一日起至六月三十日，以「好住、好玩、厚sense」三大面向為主軸，串聯各局處單位推動超過二十項的環境教育活動，詳情可以上環保局官網中的新北環境季活動網頁（www.epd.ntpc.gov.tw/season/），以及環保局的臉書專頁（www.facebook.com/ntpclowcarbon）查詢。

環保局上週一舉辦活動記者會，推出的遊程包含提升「好住」環境的宣導和淨港淨海，像是新北偵水志工招募、號召清除路邊小廣告的「集撕廣益」、六月海洋月系列活動……等，結合政府和民眾的力量，使新北市成為民眾、動植物宜居的好所在。

另外，「好玩」則是以「環遊新北就醬玩」號召市民，至新北市九處環境教育設施場所參與環境季專屬遊程，包括豐富多元的生態、文化及手作體驗外，還可以享用當地新鮮食材減少碳足跡。

環保局也說，「厚sense」則協同各團體機構辦理多項環境教育活動，內容包括與民間團體辦理的環境教育推廣、溼地故事館特展及低碳推廣課程……等，以期提升民眾環境素養、將環保精神於日常生活中落實。

這次的環境季系列活動，環保局表示，不僅結合新北市府願景及政策推動，也響應國際間訂定的永續發展目標，串聯起四月的地球日、五月的國際生物多樣性日、六月的世界環境日和世界海洋日。（自由時報）