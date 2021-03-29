A: Oh, dear. I think there’s been a misunderstanding.
B: What happened?
A: I belong to a social media chat group with some colleagues. Last week, I asked whether anybody would be able to fill in for me today if I needed to take the day off, and one of my colleagues said she would be willing to help out.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That was nice of her. So what’s the problem?
A: I just assumed that she was going to go into the office. Apparently, she had been waiting for me to confirm. She hasn’t gone in. She’s at the beach.
B: Well, you shouldn’t have assumed. You’d better get on the phone and see if anyone else can help at this short notice.
A: 糟糕，這中間大概有什麼誤會。
B: 發生了什麼事？
A: 我跟一些同事有個社群網路討論群組，上禮拜我在群組裡問說，如果我今天休假的話，有沒有人可以幫我代班，然後就有一個同事說她可以幫忙。
B: 她人真好！那這樣有什麼問題啊？
A: 所以我就想當然耳說，她會到辦公室去。可是她一直在等我確認。她沒進辦公室，她到海邊去了。
B: 這個嘛，你不應該就這樣假設她會去辦公室。你最好去打電話，看看有誰可以在這麼短的時間來幫你忙。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I think there’s been a misunderstanding.”
This is an indirect way of admitting to having made a mistake, otherwise known as a screw-up, without actually apportioning blame to yourself.
The gods will protect us (4/5) 神明會保佑我們的（四） A: When I was sleeping a while ago, I felt that there was something pressing down on my chest. Do you think it was a ghost? B: Wow, how spooky! Why didn’t you say so at the time? A: Hey, the door opened. B: There’s nobody there! And there isn’t a draft! Let’s skedaddle! A: There’s not a lot we can do about it now, and the gods will protect us. B: Go and have a look, and see what’s there! A: 我剛剛睡著了，感覺有東西壓在我胸口，是不是「鬼壓床」啊？ B: 哇好可怕喔！你怎麼不早說？ A: 咦，門開了。 B: 而且沒有人進來！也沒有風！我們還是趕快跑吧！ A: 既來之則安之，神明會保佑我們的。 B: 那你去看看到底是什麼東西！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文:
The gods will protect us (5/5) 神明會保佑我們的（五） A: Hand me your flashlight. B: It sounds like it’s coming from behind the altar table. A: Waa, it looks like a pair of beady eyes, looking over here! B: How scary! This is all your fault. It was your stupid idea to sleep in the temple. We’ve been scared half to death before we even had the chance to dream of the winning lottery number. A: Look! It was just a kitten, after all! B: Awww, it’s cute! A: 欸，你手電筒借我。 B: 聲音好像是從神桌後面發出來的。 A: 哇，那好像是一雙眼睛，亮亮的，往這裡看！ B: 好恐怖喔！都是你啦！出這什麼鬼主意說要睡在廟裡！明牌還沒夢到，我們就先嚇死了！ A: 你看！原來是一隻小貓咪！ B: 哇！牠好可愛喲！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文:
A: Wow, this main hall is magnificent. B: Hey, how come there are people sleeping here? They don’t look like they’re homeless. Excuse me, why are you sleeping in the temple? C: Because this way we are closer to the gods, and it’s more likely that the spirits will appear in a dream, or reveal themselves to us. A: Wow, that’s pretty smart. I want to give it a go. B: You’re so superstitious. However, sleeping here does sound intriguing. A: 哇，這大殿好莊嚴喔！ B: 咦，怎麼有人睡在這裡？看起來也不像是街友啊。欸，請問你們為什麼要睡在廟裡呀？ C: 因為這樣比較接近神明，比較容易接收到神明託夢和啟示。 A: 哇！他們真是太聰明了！我也要！ B: 你好迷信喔！不過睡這裡好像還蠻刺激的。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文: