Communicating on social media (1/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（一）

A: Oh, dear. I think there’s been a misunderstanding.

B: What happened?

A: I belong to a social media chat group with some colleagues. Last week, I asked whether anybody would be able to fill in for me today if I needed to take the day off, and one of my colleagues said she would be willing to help out.

A woman at the beach. 海邊一名女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That was nice of her. So what’s the problem?

A: I just assumed that she was going to go into the office. Apparently, she had been waiting for me to confirm. She hasn’t gone in. She’s at the beach.

B: Well, you shouldn’t have assumed. You’d better get on the phone and see if anyone else can help at this short notice.

A: 糟糕，這中間大概有什麼誤會。

B: 發生了什麼事？

A: 我跟一些同事有個社群網路討論群組，上禮拜我在群組裡問說，如果我今天休假的話，有沒有人可以幫我代班，然後就有一個同事說她可以幫忙。

B: 她人真好！那這樣有什麼問題啊？

A: 所以我就想當然耳說，她會到辦公室去。可是她一直在等我確認。她沒進辦公室，她到海邊去了。

B: 這個嘛，你不應該就這樣假設她會去辦公室。你最好去打電話，看看有誰可以在這麼短的時間來幫你忙。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

