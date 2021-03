SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The gods will protect us (1/5) 神明會保佑我們的(一) A: I’ve been dumped, and I have no idea why. B: Don’t worry about it, the next one will be nicer. A: And the pile of lottery tickets I just spent my savings on has gone up in smoke! Things really aren’t going my way, are they? B: It would be fine if you’d just saved your money, instead of trying to make a fast buck. A: Whatever. I’m off to the temple to pray. And you’re coming with me. A: 我被甩了,這整件事真的是莫名其妙! B: 沒關係,下一個會更好。 A: 而且我前陣子買的一大堆彩券全都槓龜了,我存了好久的錢欸!你說我是不是運勢太差了? B: 你如果把錢好好存起來就沒事了,不要只想著投機取巧。 A: 我不管,你陪我到廟裡拜拜啦! (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱) English 英文: Chinese 中文: