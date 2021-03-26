SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Hand me your flashlight.

B: It sounds like it’s coming from behind the altar table.

A: Waa, it looks like a pair of beady eyes, looking over here!

A black cat with beady eyes crouches in the shadows. 蹲踞在陰影中的黑貓，眼睛閃閃發亮。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: How scary! This is all your fault. It was your stupid idea to sleep in the temple. We’ve been scared half to death before we even had the chance to dream of the winning lottery number.

A: Look! It was just a kitten, after all!

B: Awww, it’s cute!

A: 欸，你手電筒借我。

B: 聲音好像是從神桌後面發出來的。

A: 哇，那好像是一雙眼睛，亮亮的，往這裡看！

B: 好恐怖喔！都是你啦！出這什麼鬼主意說要睡在廟裡！明牌還沒夢到，我們就先嚇死了！

A: 你看！原來是一隻小貓咪！

B: 哇！牠好可愛喲！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: