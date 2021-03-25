A: When I was sleeping a while ago, I felt that there was something pressing down on my chest. Do you think it was a ghost?
B: Wow, how spooky! Why didn’t you say so at the time?
A: Hey, the door opened.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: There’s nobody there! And there isn’t a draft! Let’s skedaddle!
A: There’s not a lot we can do about it now, and the gods will protect us.
B: Go and have a look, and see what’s there!
A: 我剛剛睡著了，感覺有東西壓在我胸口，是不是「鬼壓床」啊？
B: 哇好可怕喔！你怎麼不早說？
A: 咦，門開了。
B: 而且沒有人進來！也沒有風！我們還是趕快跑吧！
A: 既來之則安之，神明會保佑我們的。
B: 那你去看看到底是什麼東西！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Skedaddle
This means to depart quickly or hurriedly, to run away. Its origin is unknown, but was American Civil War military slang, and thought to be connected to earlier use in northern England dialect, with the meaning of “to spill.”
Did you sleep better last night?(5/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（五） B: So, how do you know when you’ve had sufficient sleep? A: Turn off your alarm. Allow yourself to wake up naturally. If you need to get up early, go to bed early. B: I can’t. I’m a night owl. I’ve never been an early bird. I’m not a lazy person: I just don’t do mornings well. A: Everyone has their natural sleep pattern. The world is divided into owls and birds. The modern world favors the birds and frowns upon the owls. B: Well, it’s been a fascinating chat. It’s made me want to go to sleep. A: Yeah, that didn’t
Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, died on March 6 at age 94, Philips said. A structural engineer who trained at the prestigious Technical University in Delft, the Netherlands, he joined Philips in 1952 and was head of the Dutch company’s product development department when he began work on an alternative for existing tape recorders with their cumbersome large spools of tape. His goal was simple — make tapes and their players far more portable and easier to use. “During the development of the cassette tape, in the early 1960s, he had a wooden block made that fit exactly in
The gods will protect us (1/5) 神明會保佑我們的（一） A: I’ve been dumped, and I have no idea why. B: Don’t worry about it, the next one will be nicer. A: And the pile of lottery tickets I just spent my savings on has gone up in smoke! Things really aren’t going my way, are they? B: It would be fine if you’d just saved your money, instead of trying to make a fast buck. A: Whatever. I’m off to the temple to pray. And you’re coming with me. A: 我被甩了，這整件事真的是莫名其妙！ B: 沒關係，下一個會更好。 A: 而且我前陣子買的一大堆彩券全都槓龜了，我存了好久的錢欸！你說我是不是運勢太差了？ B: 你如果把錢好好存起來就沒事了，不要只想著投機取巧。 A: 我不管，你陪我到廟裡拜拜啦！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
At the beginning of April, there will be a long weekend for Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping Day) and Children’s Day. Many people will go out for pleasure trips or tomb sweeping, and when they do, they should guard against mosquitos and other bugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the high season for chiggers, which can transmit scrub typhus, is approaching. Scrub typhus cases occur all year round in Taiwan, but every year the number of reported cases starts to rise from April to May, peaking in June to July, with more cases in Hualien, Taitung and the outlying