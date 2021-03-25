SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The gods will protect us (4/5) 神明會保佑我們的（四）

A: When I was sleeping a while ago, I felt that there was something pressing down on my chest. Do you think it was a ghost?

B: Wow, how spooky! Why didn’t you say so at the time?

A: Hey, the door opened.

Henry Fuseli. The Nightmare. 1781. Oil on canvas. 亨利‧福塞利。《夢魘》。一七八一年。畫布油畫。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: There’s nobody there! And there isn’t a draft! Let’s skedaddle!

A: There’s not a lot we can do about it now, and the gods will protect us.

B: Go and have a look, and see what’s there!

A: 我剛剛睡著了，感覺有東西壓在我胸口，是不是「鬼壓床」啊？

B: 哇好可怕喔！你怎麼不早說？

A: 咦，門開了。

B: 而且沒有人進來！也沒有風！我們還是趕快跑吧！

A: 既來之則安之，神明會保佑我們的。

B: 那你去看看到底是什麼東西！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

