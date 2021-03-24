Tokyo Olympics to kick off torch relay again tomorrow 東奧聖火 明重新起跑 百歲人瑞助陣

The torch relay of the Tokyo Olympics is set to begin tomorrow from Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, which was devastated by the nuclear disaster in 2011. The Olympic flame will travel across Japan for months. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, fans along the roadsides watching the relay need to social distance, wear masks and cheer quietly.

Earlier last month, some athletes and celebrities withdrew from the torch relay due to then Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee president Yoshiro Mori’s discriminatory remarks against women. The organizer announced recently that Japanese centenarian Kane Tanaka will join the relay in May to cheer the nation. Born in 1903, the 118-year-old granny is the world’s oldest verified living person today.

The Tokyo Olympics featuring 11,000 athletes is scheduled to open on July 23. The committee announced last weekend that international fans would not be allowed to attend the games this time. Due to fear of large crowds spreading the coronavirus, 77 percent of the Japanese are opposed to the opening to foreign spectators.

Two Japanese Olympic gold medalists hold the Tokyo Olympic torch after transporting the flame from Greece to Japan on March 20 last year. 在東京奧運的聖火從希臘抵達日本後，兩位奧運金牌選手高舉著火炬，攝於去年三月二十日。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

東京奧運的聖火傳遞預計明日從福島縣起跑，該縣在二○一一年飽受日本核災衝擊，聖火將會巡迴全國數個月之久。受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，道路兩旁觀賞聖火傳遞的群眾須保持社交距離、戴上口罩、並輕聲地加油。

稍早在上個月，一些選手和名人紛紛退出了傳遞聖火的行列，以抗議當時的東奧執委會主席森喜朗歧視女性的言論。主辦單位近日則宣布，日本人瑞田中加子將於五月加入聖火的隊伍，希望能因此激勵日本。一九○三年出生的田中奶奶已一百一十八歲，是目前經認證全球最年長人瑞。

Japanese centenarian Kane Tanaka displays her Guinness World Records certificate as the world’s oldest living person in 2019 at the age of 116. 日本人瑞田中加子於前年展示她的金氏世界紀錄證書，成為全球經最年長人瑞，當時她一百一十六歲。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

東奧預計將在今年七月二十三日開幕，屆時將有一萬一千名選手參賽。執委會上週末宣布本次盛會不容許海外粉絲前來觀賽。由於害怕大型群聚容易散播新冠病毒，高達百分之七十七的日本民眾反對開放境外觀眾觀賽。

（台北時報張聖恩）