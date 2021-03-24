SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The gods will protect us (3/5 ) 神明會保佑我們的（三）

A: Lying here reminds me of the high school graduation trip and sleepover at the aquarium, or that movie Night at the Museum. It’s pretty cool.

B: Yeah! Hey, do you know how to tell whether a temple is Buddhist or Taoist?

A: How?

A tourist attends the “aquarium sleepover” at the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Checheng Township, Pingtung County, on July 23 last year, as two beluga whales swim in the tank behind her. 遊客參加國立海洋生物博物館「夜宿海生館」活動，兩隻白鯨在背後游過。去年七月二十三日攝於屏東縣車城鄉。 Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Time 照片：自由時報蔡宗憲

B: If it has “si” in the name, it’s Buddhist; if it has “gong” or “miao,” then it’s Taoist.

A: Hey, hey, listen… what’s that sound?

A: 躺在這裡，感覺有點像以前國中畢業旅行去夜宿海生館，或是電影《博物館驚魂夜》，好好玩喔！

B: 對呀！欸，你知道要怎麼分辨一座寺廟是佛教或是道教的嗎？

A: 要怎麼分辨哪？

B: 如果名稱叫做什麼「寺」，就是佛教，如果叫什麼「宮」，或什麼「廟」，就是道教。

A: 噓，噓……你聽，那是什麼聲音？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

