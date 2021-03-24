A: Lying here reminds me of the high school graduation trip and sleepover at the aquarium, or that movie Night at the Museum. It’s pretty cool.
B: Yeah! Hey, do you know how to tell whether a temple is Buddhist or Taoist?
A: How?
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Time 照片：自由時報蔡宗憲
B: If it has “si” in the name, it’s Buddhist; if it has “gong” or “miao,” then it’s Taoist.
A: Hey, hey, listen… what’s that sound?
A: 躺在這裡，感覺有點像以前國中畢業旅行去夜宿海生館，或是電影《博物館驚魂夜》，好好玩喔！
B: 對呀！欸，你知道要怎麼分辨一座寺廟是佛教或是道教的嗎？
A: 要怎麼分辨哪？
B: 如果名稱叫做什麼「寺」，就是佛教，如果叫什麼「宮」，或什麼「廟」，就是道教。
A: 噓，噓……你聽，那是什麼聲音？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Taoist
The initial “T” in the noun Taoism and the adjective Taoist should be pronounced as a “D,” and in fact the words are also spelled Daoism and Daoist. The “T” was the accepted spelling decades ago, and continues to be used for the sake of consistency even now.
