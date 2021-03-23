SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The gods will protect us (2/5) 神明會保佑我們的（二)

A: Wow, this main hall is magnificent.

B: Hey, how come there are people sleeping here? They don’t look like they’re homeless. Excuse me, why are you sleeping in the temple?

C: Because this way we are closer to the gods, and it’s more likely that the spirits will appear in a dream, or reveal themselves to us.

People sleep in the Longjiao Fong Wuwei Linggong Temple in Beigan Township in the Matsu Islands as part of the “praying dream” custom, in which visitors sleep in the temple to seek guidance from the god, that was held here on March 12. 馬祖北竿「龍角峰伍位靈公廟」之「祈夢」習俗，今年依循傳統舉辦，遊客睡在廟中祈求神明指點迷津。三月十二日攝於馬祖北竿鄉。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

A: Wow, that’s pretty smart. I want to give it a go.

B: You’re so superstitious. However, sleeping here does sound intriguing.

A: 哇，這大殿好莊嚴喔！

B: 咦，怎麼有人睡在這裡？看起來也不像是街友啊。欸，請問你們為什麼要睡在廟裡呀？

C: 因為這樣比較接近神明，比較容易接收到神明託夢和啟示。

A: 哇！他們真是太聰明了！我也要！

B: 你好迷信喔！不過睡這裡好像還蠻刺激的。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: