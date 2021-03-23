A: Wow, this main hall is magnificent.
B: Hey, how come there are people sleeping here? They don’t look like they’re homeless. Excuse me, why are you sleeping in the temple?
C: Because this way we are closer to the gods, and it’s more likely that the spirits will appear in a dream, or reveal themselves to us.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
A: Wow, that’s pretty smart. I want to give it a go.
B: You’re so superstitious. However, sleeping here does sound intriguing.
A: 哇，這大殿好莊嚴喔！
B: 咦，怎麼有人睡在這裡？看起來也不像是街友啊。欸，請問你們為什麼要睡在廟裡呀？
C: 因為這樣比較接近神明，比較容易接收到神明託夢和啟示。
A: 哇！他們真是太聰明了！我也要！
B: 你好迷信喔！不過睡這裡好像還蠻刺激的。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Intriguing
Synonyms include: captivating, fascinating, compelling, interesting
In response to media reports about the marriage crisis between Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese player Chiang Hung-chieh, Chiang’s management agency HIM International Music Inc. issued a nine-point news release on March 10 to clarify a few accusations against him, stressing that he would never use his mother-in-law and children as “hostages” to force Fukuhara to return. Early this month, Japanese media outlet News Post Seven caught on camera Fukuhara and a man staying overnight at a hotel and her home in Japan, hinting that she was having an extra-marital affair. Later, she apologized twice for her misbehavior,
Did you sleep better last night?(5/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（五） B: So, how do you know when you’ve had sufficient sleep? A: Turn off your alarm. Allow yourself to wake up naturally. If you need to get up early, go to bed early. B: I can’t. I’m a night owl. I’ve never been an early bird. I’m not a lazy person: I just don’t do mornings well. A: Everyone has their natural sleep pattern. The world is divided into owls and birds. The modern world favors the birds and frowns upon the owls. B: Well, it’s been a fascinating chat. It’s made me want to go to sleep. A: Yeah, that didn’t
Did you sleep better last night? (3/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（三） A: Look, all I’m trying to say to you is that you need to take sleep seriously. It’s not just about mood swings and lack of concentration: sleep deprivation can be dangerous. Do you drive? B: I drive every day. I drove to work this morning, as a matter of fact. A: Well, if you are seriously sleep deprived, you might fall asleep at the wheel. B: I’m not sleep deprived. I just feel tired. A: Even if you’re just a little bit tired, you could have a series of microsleeps, where your brain nods off for two seconds. Lack of sleep
Did you sleep better last night?(4/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（四） A: And then there are the long-term health problems that result from not getting enough shut-eye. Look at this list of health problems associated with inadequate sleep. B: Wow. It says that insufficient sleep is a determining factor for the development of Alzheimer’s. A: That’s right. When you’re asleep, your brain cleans out the plaque believed to cause the disease. B: And here it says there’s a link between lack of sleep and heart disease and stroke. A: Apparently, your blood pressure and anxiety levels fall when you sleep. B: It also says that a good night’s sleep will strengthen your immune system. A: