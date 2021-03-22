A: I’ve been dumped, and I have no idea why.
B: Don’t worry about it, the next one will be nicer.
A: And the pile of lottery tickets I just spent my savings on has gone up in smoke! Things really aren’t going my way, are they?
Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者周湘芸
B: It would be fine if you’d just saved your money, instead of trying to make a fast buck.
A: Whatever. I’m off to the temple to pray. And you’re coming with me.
A: 我被甩了，這整件事真的是莫名其妙！
B: 沒關係，下一個會更好。
A: 而且我前陣子買的一大堆彩券全都槓龜了，我存了好久的錢欸！你說我是不是運勢太差了？
B: 你如果把錢好好存起來就沒事了，不要只想著投機取巧。
A: 我不管，你陪我到廟裡拜拜啦！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Make a fast/quick buck”
This means to make money quickly, usually without much effort on your own part, and sometimes through dishonest, unscrupulous or ethically dubious means.
