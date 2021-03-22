SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The gods will protect us (1/5) 神明會保佑我們的（一）

A: I’ve been dumped, and I have no idea why.

B: Don’t worry about it, the next one will be nicer.

A: And the pile of lottery tickets I just spent my savings on has gone up in smoke! Things really aren’t going my way, are they?

A lottery shop agent in New Taipei City holds up several Taiwan lottery tickets on Feb. 5. 一名彩券經銷商展示數張「刮刮金樂透」彩券。二月五日攝於新北市。 Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者周湘芸

B: It would be fine if you’d just saved your money, instead of trying to make a fast buck.

A: Whatever. I’m off to the temple to pray. And you’re coming with me.

A: 我被甩了，這整件事真的是莫名其妙！

B: 沒關係，下一個會更好。

A: 而且我前陣子買的一大堆彩券全都槓龜了，我存了好久的錢欸！你說我是不是運勢太差了？

B: 你如果把錢好好存起來就沒事了，不要只想著投機取巧。

A: 我不管，你陪我到廟裡拜拜啦！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

