Kaohsiung junior-high school student overcomes disability to win music competition first prize 九十五公分高的「小巨人」克服障礙打太鼓拿第一

Wu Shih-hsien, a second-grade student at Kaohsiung Municipal Youchang Junior High School, was born with achondroplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism. While only 95cm tall, Wu’s optimistic and cheerful nature has allowed him to overcome his physical disability. Last year, Wu won first prize in the music competition at the National Intellectual Disability Talent Championship for a drumming performance. Last week Wu attended a school camp, where his singing and dancing left students and teachers deeply moved. “He’s Youchang Junior High School’s little giant,” said fellow students admiringly.

Due to his physical limitations, Wu is not good at sports and running, where he has to take three steps for each step taken by anyone else. However, Wu has the courage to try his hand at everything, even having a go at rock climbing. Wu loves music most of all, and he likes drumming. Although the drum and the drumsticks are too large for him — which means he has to spend a lot of time practicing and often has to quickly recover a drumstick after dropping it mid-performance — Wu is a perfectionist and always completes the song.

Wu was born into a single-parent family: his father left after he was born, leaving Wu’s mother to care for him on her own. When Wu was six years old, life took another cruel turn when his mother suddenly passed away. Since then, Wu has been living with his grandmother, uncle and aunt.

Kaohsiung Municipal Youchang Junior High School second-grade student Wu Shih-hsien, right, poses for a photograph with school principal Huang Yung-chang in an undated photograph. 高雄市立右昌國民中學二年級學生烏士賢（右）與校長黃永璋合照，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Municipal Youchang Junior High School

照片：高雄市立右昌國民中學提供

Wu says he is grateful for the companionship of his teachers and classmates and says the school camp has given him many precious memories. He also says the three-day camp has made him more positive and independent and adds that although his mother could not be by his side, he wants to say to her; “Mom, I’m trying really hard. I hope Mommy will be happy looking down from heaven.”

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

高雄市立右昌國民中學二年級學生烏士賢，出生罹患軟骨發育不全症（俗稱侏儒症），身高只有九十五公分，但個性樂觀開朗，克服身體障礙，去年以太鼓表演奪下全國心智障礙者才藝大賽音樂比賽第一名。上週參加全校大露營，現場載歌載舞，讓全校師生都深受感動，雖然個子小，同學稱讚他是右昌國中的「小巨人」。

烏士賢因身體的限制，不擅於運動賽跑，別人的一步是他的三步，但他勇於嘗試，還參與過攀岩，尤其熱愛音樂，喜歡打太鼓，雖然太鼓與鼓棒對他都太大，要花更多時間練習，常常打到鼓棒掉了，他立即拿起，打到完美為止。

烏士賢出生在單親家庭，他一出生父親就離開家庭，由母親獨力照顧，但沒想到命途多舛，母親在他國小六年級時離世，目前與外婆、舅舅、舅媽同住。

烏士賢也表示，感謝老師與同學的陪伴，這是一段非常珍貴的回憶，三天的活動，他變得更積極、更獨立，雖然媽媽沒有辦法陪在他身邊，但是他想跟她說︰「媽媽，我很努力了」，希望媽媽在天上可以快樂。」

（自由時報）