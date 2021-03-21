Wu Shih-hsien, a second-grade student at Kaohsiung Municipal Youchang Junior High School, was born with achondroplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism. While only 95cm tall, Wu’s optimistic and cheerful nature has allowed him to overcome his physical disability. Last year, Wu won first prize in the music competition at the National Intellectual Disability Talent Championship for a drumming performance. Last week Wu attended a school camp, where his singing and dancing left students and teachers deeply moved. “He’s Youchang Junior High School’s little giant,” said fellow students admiringly.
Due to his physical limitations, Wu is not good at sports and running, where he has to take three steps for each step taken by anyone else. However, Wu has the courage to try his hand at everything, even having a go at rock climbing. Wu loves music most of all, and he likes drumming. Although the drum and the drumsticks are too large for him — which means he has to spend a lot of time practicing and often has to quickly recover a drumstick after dropping it mid-performance — Wu is a perfectionist and always completes the song.
Wu was born into a single-parent family: his father left after he was born, leaving Wu’s mother to care for him on her own. When Wu was six years old, life took another cruel turn when his mother suddenly passed away. Since then, Wu has been living with his grandmother, uncle and aunt.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Municipal Youchang Junior High School
照片：高雄市立右昌國民中學提供
Wu says he is grateful for the companionship of his teachers and classmates and says the school camp has given him many precious memories. He also says the three-day camp has made him more positive and independent and adds that although his mother could not be by his side, he wants to say to her; “Mom, I’m trying really hard. I hope Mommy will be happy looking down from heaven.”
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
高雄市立右昌國民中學二年級學生烏士賢，出生罹患軟骨發育不全症（俗稱侏儒症），身高只有九十五公分，但個性樂觀開朗，克服身體障礙，去年以太鼓表演奪下全國心智障礙者才藝大賽音樂比賽第一名。上週參加全校大露營，現場載歌載舞，讓全校師生都深受感動，雖然個子小，同學稱讚他是右昌國中的「小巨人」。
烏士賢因身體的限制，不擅於運動賽跑，別人的一步是他的三步，但他勇於嘗試，還參與過攀岩，尤其熱愛音樂，喜歡打太鼓，雖然太鼓與鼓棒對他都太大，要花更多時間練習，常常打到鼓棒掉了，他立即拿起，打到完美為止。
烏士賢出生在單親家庭，他一出生父親就離開家庭，由母親獨力照顧，但沒想到命途多舛，母親在他國小六年級時離世，目前與外婆、舅舅、舅媽同住。
烏士賢也表示，感謝老師與同學的陪伴，這是一段非常珍貴的回憶，三天的活動，他變得更積極、更獨立，雖然媽媽沒有辦法陪在他身邊，但是他想跟她說︰「媽媽，我很努力了」，希望媽媽在天上可以快樂。」
（自由時報）
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday last week that it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and that it will ban excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year. It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s
China’s ban on the importation of Taiwanese pineapples has recently stirred up a “support the pineapples” movement in Taiwan. The pineapple has an auspicious meaning, symbolizing prosperity, but its nutritional value should not be overlooked, either, with pineapples being rich in fructose, enzymes and vitamins. As well as assisting digestion, they can also reduce blood pressure and relieve fatigue, but diabetics and people with gastrointestinal diseases should be careful about eating too many. As well as being rich in fructose, pineapples also contain a protein-digesting enzyme called bromelain that can promote the digestion of protein in food and drinks. According to
In response to media reports about the marriage crisis between Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese player Chiang Hung-chieh, Chiang’s management agency HIM International Music Inc. issued a nine-point news release on March 10 to clarify a few accusations against him, stressing that he would never use his mother-in-law and children as “hostages” to force Fukuhara to return. Early this month, Japanese media outlet News Post Seven caught on camera Fukuhara and a man staying overnight at a hotel and her home in Japan, hinting that she was having an extra-marital affair. Later, she apologized twice for her misbehavior,
Did you sleep better last night? (1/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（一） A: You look awful. Your eyes are sunken in their sockets and your skin is terrible. B: I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in days. I’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to finish a freelance project. A: You ought to be careful. I’m reading a book about the importance of sleep. It’s fascinating, but it tells you all about the problems that sleep deprivation can cause. B: I just need to get this project finished. I’ll catch up with my beauty sleep at the weekend. A: 你看起來很糟欸。你的眼窩深陷，而且皮膚狀況很差。 B: 我好幾天沒睡好，都在熬夜趕我接的案子。 A: 你要當心點。我正在看一本書，是講睡眠的重要性。這本書很好看，它告訴你睡眠不足會造成的所有問題。 B: 我需要把這個案子做完，週末會來補眠。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei