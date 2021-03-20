Pineapples highly nutritious, people with certain conditions need to be careful 瘋挺鳳梨天天吃！ 營養師說兩種人要小心

China’s ban on the importation of Taiwanese pineapples has recently stirred up a “support the pineapples” movement in Taiwan. The pineapple has an auspicious meaning, symbolizing prosperity, but its nutritional value should not be overlooked, either, with pineapples being rich in fructose, enzymes and vitamins. As well as assisting digestion, they can also reduce blood pressure and relieve fatigue, but diabetics and people with gastrointestinal diseases should be careful about eating too many. As well as being rich in fructose, pineapples also contain a protein-digesting enzyme called bromelain that can promote the digestion of protein in food and drinks. According to