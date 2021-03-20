Translated by Eddy Chang / 台北時報張聖恩譯
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday last week that it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and that it will ban excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year. It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s
China’s ban on the importation of Taiwanese pineapples has recently stirred up a “support the pineapples” movement in Taiwan. The pineapple has an auspicious meaning, symbolizing prosperity, but its nutritional value should not be overlooked, either, with pineapples being rich in fructose, enzymes and vitamins. As well as assisting digestion, they can also reduce blood pressure and relieve fatigue, but diabetics and people with gastrointestinal diseases should be careful about eating too many. As well as being rich in fructose, pineapples also contain a protein-digesting enzyme called bromelain that can promote the digestion of protein in food and drinks. According to
In response to media reports about the marriage crisis between Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese player Chiang Hung-chieh, Chiang’s management agency HIM International Music Inc. issued a nine-point news release on March 10 to clarify a few accusations against him, stressing that he would never use his mother-in-law and children as “hostages” to force Fukuhara to return. Early this month, Japanese media outlet News Post Seven caught on camera Fukuhara and a man staying overnight at a hotel and her home in Japan, hinting that she was having an extra-marital affair. Later, she apologized twice for her misbehavior,
Did you sleep better last night? (1/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（一） A: You look awful. Your eyes are sunken in their sockets and your skin is terrible. B: I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in days. I’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to finish a freelance project. A: You ought to be careful. I’m reading a book about the importance of sleep. It’s fascinating, but it tells you all about the problems that sleep deprivation can cause. B: I just need to get this project finished. I’ll catch up with my beauty sleep at the weekend. A: 你看起來很糟欸。你的眼窩深陷，而且皮膚狀況很差。 B: 我好幾天沒睡好，都在熬夜趕我接的案子。 A: 你要當心點。我正在看一本書，是講睡眠的重要性。這本書很好看，它告訴你睡眠不足會造成的所有問題。 B: 我需要把這個案子做完，週末會來補眠。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei