SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you sleep better last night? (2/5 ) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（二）

A: Did you sleep better last night?

B: I think I got about five hours. I need to get this project finished.

A: Did you know that if you’re underslept, your cognitive function and concentration levels fall off? According to this book, people need more than seven hours’ sleep. Eight hours is ideal.

A man reacts emotionally. 情緒化的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Would you get off my back about this? I’m fed up with hearing about that book.

A: It also says that if you have insufficient sleep, you quickly become irrational and emotional. Have you noticed that in yourself recently?

B: That does it. I’m going to tell the client I’m not going to continue with the project.

A: And then there’s the impulsivity…

A: 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？

B: 我想我大概睡了五個小時。

A: 你知道如果睡眠不足的話，認知功能和專注力都會下降嗎？這本書說，人需要七小時以上的睡眠，能夠睡八小時的話是最理想的。

B: 你可以不要再囉嗦了嗎？你一直在說那本書，我都聽煩了！

A: 這本書還說如果你沒有得到足夠的睡眠，就會很快失去理智，變得情緒化。你最近有沒有注意到自己有這種狀況？

B: 真是夠了！我要跟客戶說我沒辦法繼續做這個案子了。

A: 喔然後這本書還提到衝動行事……

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: