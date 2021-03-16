A: Did you sleep better last night?
B: I think I got about five hours. I need to get this project finished.
A: Did you know that if you’re underslept, your cognitive function and concentration levels fall off? According to this book, people need more than seven hours’ sleep. Eight hours is ideal.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Would you get off my back about this? I’m fed up with hearing about that book.
A: It also says that if you have insufficient sleep, you quickly become irrational and emotional. Have you noticed that in yourself recently?
B: That does it. I’m going to tell the client I’m not going to continue with the project.
A: And then there’s the impulsivity…
A: 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？
B: 我想我大概睡了五個小時。
A: 你知道如果睡眠不足的話，認知功能和專注力都會下降嗎？這本書說，人需要七小時以上的睡眠，能夠睡八小時的話是最理想的。
B: 你可以不要再囉嗦了嗎？你一直在說那本書，我都聽煩了！
A: 這本書還說如果你沒有得到足夠的睡眠，就會很快失去理智，變得情緒化。你最近有沒有注意到自己有這種狀況？
B: 真是夠了！我要跟客戶說我沒辦法繼續做這個案子了。
A: 喔然後這本書還提到衝動行事……
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Underslept
This is the past participle of the verb “to undersleep,” used as an adjective to mean that the person has slept less than necessary. The word is not common in everyday language, and is more at home in medical papers about sleep.
Invited by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara was originally set to hold an exhibition in Taipei, which will soon open on Friday. After the artist’s 14-day quarantine ended on Sunday, he surprised fans by announcing plans to expand the show to Kaohsiung and Tainan in southern Taiwan. According to the GACC, Nara’s free exhibitions will take place at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei National University of the Arts from March 12 to June 20, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July, and the Tainan Art Museum later in November. Due to
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday last week that it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and that it will ban excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year. It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s
You could buy second-hand books, but… (3/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（三） A: The class leader has a notebook our senior schoolmate left us, and he’s willing to print off a copy you can sign up for. Do you want to put your name down for one? B: I don’t suppose it’s free, is it? How much is he asking for? A: NT$150, as some of the pages are in color. B: Heavens, it’s more expensive to photocopy a notebook than it is to copy a textbook. The copy shop opposite the university will print you a textbook, including the binding, for only NT$120. A: Whoa, photocopying textbooks is copyright infringement!
You could buy second-hand books, but… (4/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（四） A: Ahhh, second-hand books are out, photocopies are out…. we’re doomed, I tell you. B: Yep. A: Is that you trying to make me feel better? Don’t you have anything more positive to suggest? B: OK. So don’t get a new phone, then. A: No! I use my phone to take photos of the blackboard, which I use for notes when I get back home. My phone camera died a while ago, I simply must get a new phone. B: But... didn’t you want to buy a photocopy of the senior schoolmate’s notebook? If you do, you wouldn’t need