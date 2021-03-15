Unilever to remove ‘normal’ from beauty products packaging 聯合利華美妝產品 將刪「正常」字樣

Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday last week that it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and that it will ban excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year.

It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s body shape, size, proportion or skin color” in its brand advertising. Many skincare and hair products use phrases such as “for normal skin” or “normal hair,” and Unilever says its global research suggests that using “normal” as a descriptor “makes most people feel excluded.” Sunny Jain, who leads Unilever’s beauty and personal care division, said the company wanted to tackle “harmful norms and stereotypes” and shape a “far more inclusive definition of beauty.” “We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward,” Jain said in a statement.

The company renamed its skin-lightening brand in India last year from Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely after facing anger from customers who said Unilever was perpetuating negative stereotypes about darker skin tones.

A 2021 handout provided by Unilever shows Unilever beauty products without the word “normal” on its product packaging. 聯合利華提供之二○二一年新聞照片顯示，該公司美妝產品之包裝上已無「正常」字樣。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(AP)

消 費品集團「聯合利華」（Unilever）上週二表示，其美妝與身體清潔產品之廣告及包裝，將不再使用「正常」一詞，亦將禁止對模特兒照片進行過多的修圖，以貫徹該公司之包容性政策。聯合利華旗下有「多芬」（Dove）與「清妍」（Simple）等護膚品牌，以及TreSemme與TIGI等護髮品牌。該公司表示，將在一年內，把旗下至少兩百種產品包裝上的「正常」一詞刪除。

該公司並表示，將在廣告中呈現較多樣的族群，且不會「在其品牌的廣告中，以數位方式改變人的身體形狀、大小、比例或膚色」。許多護膚品和護髮產品使用「正常膚質適用」、「正常髮質適用」這類詞彙，聯合利華表示，該公司在全球所做的研究顯示，使用「正常」一詞作為描述語，「會使大多數人感到被排斥」。聯合利華美妝與身體清潔產品部門主管桑尼‧詹恩表示，該公司希望去除「有害的標準與刻板印象」，並塑造「對『美』更具包容性的定義」。「我們知道，光是把我們產品和包裝上的『正常』字樣去除，並不會解決此問題，但這是向前邁進的重要一步」，詹恩在一份聲明中說道。

聯合利華在印度的亮膚品牌Fair&Lovely（白晰可人）激起了消費者的憤怒，說這讓深膚色的負面刻板印象更加根深蒂固，去年該公司便將之改名為Glow&Lovely（煥采可人）。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）