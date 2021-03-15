A: You look awful. Your eyes are sunken in their sockets and your skin is terrible.
B: I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in days. I’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to finish a freelance project.
A: You ought to be careful. I’m reading a book about the importance of sleep. It’s fascinating, but it tells you all about the problems that sleep deprivation can cause.
B: I just need to get this project finished. I’ll catch up with my beauty sleep at the weekend.
A: 你看起來很糟欸。你的眼窩深陷，而且皮膚狀況很差。
B: 我好幾天沒睡好，都在熬夜趕我接的案子。
A: 你要當心點。我正在看一本書，是講睡眠的重要性。這本書很好看，它告訴你睡眠不足會造成的所有問題。
B: 我需要把這個案子做完，週末會來補眠。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Burn the midnight oil”
Means to work by candlelight through the night and, by extension, to work or study when you should be asleep. Latin had a verb for this: elucubrare, to “compose by lamplight,” which came into English as the verb “elucubrate,” rarely used these days, in 1623.
A: Actually, for me, the biggest problem with buying second-hand books is that they’re dirty. You have no idea who’s been handling them, and what germs might be on them. It’s kind of gross. B: You could always look on them as if they’re marks of history, as if people in the past were studying hard with you, urging you on. A: I guess that’s why many people like to buy books from people who’ve done well in the national examinations. B: So, if you do well yourself, you can sell them off for a high price when you’ve finished the
You could buy second-hand books, but… (3/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（三） A: The class leader has a notebook our senior schoolmate left us, and he’s willing to print off a copy you can sign up for. Do you want to put your name down for one? B: I don’t suppose it’s free, is it? How much is he asking for? A: NT$150, as some of the pages are in color. B: Heavens, it’s more expensive to photocopy a notebook than it is to copy a textbook. The copy shop opposite the university will print you a textbook, including the binding, for only NT$120. A: Whoa, photocopying textbooks is copyright infringement!
You could buy second-hand books, but… (4/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（四） A: Ahhh, second-hand books are out, photocopies are out…. we’re doomed, I tell you. B: Yep. A: Is that you trying to make me feel better? Don’t you have anything more positive to suggest? B: OK. So don’t get a new phone, then. A: No! I use my phone to take photos of the blackboard, which I use for notes when I get back home. My phone camera died a while ago, I simply must get a new phone. B: But... didn’t you want to buy a photocopy of the senior schoolmate’s notebook? If you do, you wouldn’t need
Invited by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara was originally set to hold an exhibition in Taipei, which will soon open on Friday. After the artist’s 14-day quarantine ended on Sunday, he surprised fans by announcing plans to expand the show to Kaohsiung and Tainan in southern Taiwan. According to the GACC, Nara’s free exhibitions will take place at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei National University of the Arts from March 12 to June 20, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July, and the Tainan Art Museum later in November. Due to