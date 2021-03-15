SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you sleep better last night? (1/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（一）

A: You look awful. Your eyes are sunken in their sockets and your skin is terrible.

B: I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in days. I’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to finish a freelance project.

A: You ought to be careful. I’m reading a book about the importance of sleep. It’s fascinating, but it tells you all about the problems that sleep deprivation can cause.

A sleep-deprived man. 睡眠不足的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I just need to get this project finished. I’ll catch up with my beauty sleep at the weekend.

A: 你看起來很糟欸。你的眼窩深陷，而且皮膚狀況很差。

B: 我好幾天沒睡好，都在熬夜趕我接的案子。

A: 你要當心點。我正在看一本書，是講睡眠的重要性。這本書很好看，它告訴你睡眠不足會造成的所有問題。

B: 我需要把這個案子做完，週末會來補眠。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: