Health minister visits family of seven recovering from COVID-19 cluster infection 桃醫護理師一家七口染疫康復 臉書PO全家福：指揮官沒有忘

In January, a COVID-19 cluster infection broke out inside Taoyuan General Hospital, which led to all seven family members of a nurse who works at the hospital becoming infected by the virus, and the nurse’s mother-in-law dying from the virus. Referring to the incident in a Facebook post, Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng wrote: “As this incident gradually fades away from the nation’s collective memory, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung will not forget” and appended a group photograph of Chen with the family.

Wang added: “The deputy director of nursing and her family has suffered more than any other from the virus outbreak at the hospital.“ All seven family members were diagnosed with COVID-19 and suffered tremendous physical and psychological stress as a result, Wang said. Following recovery, the deputy director of nursing continued to stay in the isolation ward to take care of her father-in-law, staying for more than 40 days. “The level of filial piety shown was incredible, but was also really tough work,” added Wang.

Wang said that after all the family members recovered and were discharged from the hospital, Chen took time out from his busy schedule to visit the family in their Taoyuan home to provide comfort and encouragement. While chatting, Chen found that the family is recovering well and will gradually begin returning to work. The “old man” was very happy that the minister visited, said Wang.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, third right, visits the family of a Taoyuan General Hospital nurse, all of whom contracted COVID-19 during at cluster infection a the hospital. 衛福部長（右三），探視部桃醫院染疫護理師一家人。 Photo courtesy of Wang Pi-sheng 照片：王必勝提供

Wang added that in addition to visiting the family, Chen also brought condolence money raised by charitable organizations. The local borough warden, who provided much help and assistance to the family, was also in attendance. Wang added that people often ask: “Why has Taiwan been so successful at preventing this epidemic?” Wang believes the main reason is that Taiwanese people support each other, help each other, and care about each other, which could be encapsulated as a “Leave no one behind” spirit.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

今年一月衛福部立桃園醫院爆發院內武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）群聚感染事件，一名護理師一家七口全染疫，婆婆也因此病逝；醫福會執行長王必勝在臉書發文，表示「當大家逐漸淡忘這事件，可是陳指揮官沒有忘」，還放上合照。

王必勝說，這次部桃事件受創最深的莫過於副護理長一家人，共七位確診，身心都受到巨大的壓力。副護理長本人痊癒後再繼續待在隔離病房照顧公公，一共在裡面待了四十幾天，「很孝順，也真的辛苦了」。

王必勝說，在這家人全都痊癒出院後，陳時中部長在百忙之中還是主動指示要去他們桃園家中拜訪慰勉。在閒話家常時，發現一家人都恢復的很好，也將陸續返回工作崗位，老先生也非常開心部長來訪。

王必勝說，除了訪視，指揮官也帶來了善心機構關懷的慰問金，一路幫忙的里長也有過來。

王必勝有感而發地說，常有人問：「台灣防疫為何做的那麼好？」他認為，最大的原因就是因為台灣人互相挺、互相幫忙、互相關心，這也是 「不拋下任何人」的精神。

（自由時報）