A: Wow, look! The library exit has a UV sterilizer, so if you buy second-hand books, you can bring them here and disinfect them.
B: That’s really smart!
A: I checked for the call number of this book on the library’s Web site, and according to the system it is located on the second floor, so let’s go upstairs.
B: Found it! Ha, look, there are loads of copies here, including from previous print runs.
A: So, we should borrow it immediately. Strike first, and gain the upper hand!
A: 哇你看，圖書館出口還有紫外線殺菌機，這樣如果買二手書，就可以拿來消毒了！
B: 這真的是好辦法耶！
A: 我上圖書館網站查這本書的索書號，系統顯示館藏地點在二樓，上樓吧。
B: 找到了！哈哈你看這邊竟然有好多本，而且還有以前的版本！
A: 那我們趕快來借，先下手為強！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Gain the upper hand
This means to be in an advantageous position, making you more likely to succeed in a rivalry with others.
