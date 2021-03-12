SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could buy second-hand books, but… (5/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（五）

A: Wow, look! The library exit has a UV sterilizer, so if you buy second-hand books, you can bring them here and disinfect them.

B: That’s really smart!

A: I checked for the call number of this book on the library’s Web site, and according to the system it is located on the second floor, so let’s go upstairs.

Books sit in a UV sterilization cabinet waiting to be sterilized. 放在紫外線殺菌機內，待消毒的書本。 Photo courtesy of Miaoli Detention Center 照片：苗栗看守所提供

B: Found it! Ha, look, there are loads of copies here, including from previous print runs.

A: So, we should borrow it immediately. Strike first, and gain the upper hand!

A: 哇你看，圖書館出口還有紫外線殺菌機，這樣如果買二手書，就可以拿來消毒了！

B: 這真的是好辦法耶！

A: 我上圖書館網站查這本書的索書號，系統顯示館藏地點在二樓，上樓吧。

B: 找到了！哈哈你看這邊竟然有好多本，而且還有以前的版本！

A: 那我們趕快來借，先下手為強！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

