SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could buy second-hand books, but… (4/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（四）

A: Ahhh, second-hand books are out, photocopies are out…. we’re doomed, I tell you.

B: Yep.

A: Is that you trying to make me feel better? Don’t you have anything more positive to suggest?

People study in the reading room of a library in Taipei on Feb. 3. 民眾在圖書館閱覽室閱讀。二月三日攝於台北市。 Photo: Tsai Ya-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者蔡亞樺

B: OK. So don’t get a new phone, then.

A: No! I use my phone to take photos of the blackboard, which I use for notes when I get back home. My phone camera died a while ago, I simply must get a new phone.

B: But... didn’t you want to buy a photocopy of the senior schoolmate’s notebook? If you do, you wouldn’t need to take photos. Another thing we can try is to go to the library tomorrow and see what they have.

A: 唉，不想買二手書，又不能影印，我們是不是就註定要悲慘過一生？

B: 對呀。

A: 你不會安慰我一下嗎？或是提出一些比較積極的建議？

B: 好哇。那你先不要換手機。

A: 不行啦，我都是用手機拍板書，回家再做成筆記，我手機的相機前陣子壞了，一定要換才行。

B: 你不是要買學長筆記的影印本嗎？這樣你就不用自己拍照了。還有，我們明天去圖書館看看好了。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: