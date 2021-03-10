A: The class leader has a notebook our senior schoolmate left us, and he’s willing to print off a copy you can sign up for. Do you want to put your name down for one?
B: I don’t suppose it’s free, is it? How much is he asking for?
A: NT$150, as some of the pages are in color.
B: Heavens, it’s more expensive to photocopy a notebook than it is to copy a textbook. The copy shop opposite the university will print you a textbook, including the binding, for only NT$120.
A: Whoa, photocopying textbooks is copyright infringement! If you get caught, you’ll be in for it.
A: 班代說有一本學長傳承下來的筆記，可以影印給大家，你要不要也登記一份？
B: 這應該不是免費的吧？一本要多少錢？
A: 一百五，因為裡面有幾頁是彩色的。
B: 天哪，影印筆記比我影印教科書還貴！學校對面那家影印店賣影印的教科書，含裝訂才一百二十塊。
A: 哇，影印教科書是違反著作權法的喔！被抓到的話麻煩就大了。
“If you get caught, you’ll be in for it”
The exact nature of “it” here is unstated and unspecified, but it almost certainly refers to trouble of some kind, usually including discipline or punishment.
