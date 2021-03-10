SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could buy second-hand books, but… (3/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（三）

A: The class leader has a notebook our senior schoolmate left us, and he’s willing to print off a copy you can sign up for. Do you want to put your name down for one?

B: I don’t suppose it’s free, is it? How much is he asking for?

A: NT$150, as some of the pages are in color.

Chen Ai, who excelled during senior high school entrance examinations, shows reporters her notes in Keelung on June 5 last year. 在國中教育會考獲優秀成績的基隆市銘傳國中學生陳愛，向記者展示自己整理的筆記。攝於去年六月五日。 Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者余肇福

B: Heavens, it’s more expensive to photocopy a notebook than it is to copy a textbook. The copy shop opposite the university will print you a textbook, including the binding, for only NT$120.

A: Whoa, photocopying textbooks is copyright infringement! If you get caught, you’ll be in for it.

A: 班代說有一本學長傳承下來的筆記，可以影印給大家，你要不要也登記一份？

B: 這應該不是免費的吧？一本要多少錢？

A: 一百五，因為裡面有幾頁是彩色的。

B: 天哪，影印筆記比我影印教科書還貴！學校對面那家影印店賣影印的教科書，含裝訂才一百二十塊。

A: 哇，影印教科書是違反著作權法的喔！被抓到的話麻煩就大了。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: