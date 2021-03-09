Baby gorilla Jabali loves getting piggyback rides from mom 大猩猩寶寶Jabali 最愛搭「媽媽便車」

Taipei Zoo’s gorilla Jabali is the first baby gorilla to have been born in Taiwan. He is now four months old. His arm and leg muscles and grip strength are becoming more developed with each passing day, and he likes putting whatever he gets hold of into his mouth to taste it.

The zoo says that Jabali’s arm and leg muscles are gradually developing and can already support him as he crawls for short distances. Although his mother Tayari lets Jabali freely explore the outdoor environment, she still quietly watches what her precious son is doing from a short distance. Jabali still clings to his mother, so he usually crawls toward her straight away.

The zoo says baby gorilla Jabali is growing faster than a human baby and is developing in new ways almost every day. Although Jabali gets most of his nutrition from his mother’s milk, he has already started trying various kinds of complementary food. Whatever kind of food his dad, mom or aunties eat, he always gets curious and tries some of it. Jabali has still not grown all his teeth, so he is not very good at chewing solid foods, but he uses his mouth to find out how everything tastes, from plants growing in the outdoor activity area to the vegetables that the zookeepers provide every day.

Baby gorilla Jabali gets a piggyback ride from his mother Tayari at Taipei Zoo on Feb. 22. 大猩猩寶寶Jabali二月二十二日在台北市立動物園搭「媽媽便車」。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

At the moment, Jabali’s main way of getting around is to get a piggyback ride from his mom. When he is put down nearby on his own, he always crawls determinedly toward his mom as if he were on autopilot. On one occasion he managed to reach his goal, but just as he reached out to touch his mom, she suddenly turned away. Apparently she did not feel like moving just yet.

The zoo describes Jabali as a baby in the oral stage of development, where he is full of curiosity and wants to pick up anything he sees and put it in his mouth to taste it. However, his movements are not yet as dexterous as his mother, so he usually only gets hold of a morsel of whatever plant his mother is eating, but he still puts on a show of eating it with great relish, which often draws a chuckle from the keepers watching nearby.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

Baby gorilla Jabali tries to get his mother Tayari to play with him at Taipei Zoo on Feb. 22. 大猩猩寶寶Jabali 二月二十二日在台北市立動物園想找媽媽玩耍。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

台北市立動物園的大猩猩Jabali（呷百二）是在台灣出生的第一隻大猩猩寶寶。牠現在已經四個月大，不僅四肢肌肉與抓握能力都日益發達，也喜歡將拿到的東西放進嘴巴試味道。

動物園指出，Jabali的四肢肌肉漸漸發達，已能支撐牠短距離爬行，大猩猩媽媽Tayari雖然會讓Jabali獨自在戶外環境中探索，但仍然會在一步之遙的地方靜靜觀察寶貝兒子的行為，而Jabali因為還黏媽媽，大多時候都會立刻朝媽媽方向爬去。

動物園表示，大猩猩寶寶Jabali相較人類寶寶成長更快速，每一天幾乎都有不同的發展。雖然牠現在還是以母乳為主要營養來源，但已開始嘗試各種副食品，而且只要爸爸、媽媽或阿姨會吃的食物，牠都會充滿好奇心去嘗試。雖然牙齒未長全、沒有很好的咀嚼固體食物能力，但無論是戶外活動場中的植栽、到保育員每天提供的蔬菜，牠都會直接用嘴巴進行味覺探索。

現在Jabali的移動方式主要是搭「媽媽便車」，當牠被獨自放在一旁的時候，總像是開啟自動導航般的努力爬向媽媽。有次牠好不容易達陣，正想把手伸向媽媽，媽媽卻突然一個快速轉身，原來是因為媽媽還沒有要移動的打算。

動物園將現在的Jabali形容成充滿好奇心的口腔期幼兒，看到什麼都想抓進嘴巴嚐嚐，但是動作卻遠不如媽媽敏銳，通常只抓到媽媽正在吃的植栽中的小枝條，卻還裝摸作樣好像吃得津津有味，常讓一旁觀察的保育員發出笑聲。（自由時報）