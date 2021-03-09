Taipei Zoo’s gorilla Jabali is the first baby gorilla to have been born in Taiwan. He is now four months old. His arm and leg muscles and grip strength are becoming more developed with each passing day, and he likes putting whatever he gets hold of into his mouth to taste it.
The zoo says that Jabali’s arm and leg muscles are gradually developing and can already support him as he crawls for short distances. Although his mother Tayari lets Jabali freely explore the outdoor environment, she still quietly watches what her precious son is doing from a short distance. Jabali still clings to his mother, so he usually crawls toward her straight away.
The zoo says baby gorilla Jabali is growing faster than a human baby and is developing in new ways almost every day. Although Jabali gets most of his nutrition from his mother’s milk, he has already started trying various kinds of complementary food. Whatever kind of food his dad, mom or aunties eat, he always gets curious and tries some of it. Jabali has still not grown all his teeth, so he is not very good at chewing solid foods, but he uses his mouth to find out how everything tastes, from plants growing in the outdoor activity area to the vegetables that the zookeepers provide every day.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
At the moment, Jabali’s main way of getting around is to get a piggyback ride from his mom. When he is put down nearby on his own, he always crawls determinedly toward his mom as if he were on autopilot. On one occasion he managed to reach his goal, but just as he reached out to touch his mom, she suddenly turned away. Apparently she did not feel like moving just yet.
The zoo describes Jabali as a baby in the oral stage of development, where he is full of curiosity and wants to pick up anything he sees and put it in his mouth to taste it. However, his movements are not yet as dexterous as his mother, so he usually only gets hold of a morsel of whatever plant his mother is eating, but he still puts on a show of eating it with great relish, which often draws a chuckle from the keepers watching nearby.
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
台北市立動物園的大猩猩Jabali（呷百二）是在台灣出生的第一隻大猩猩寶寶。牠現在已經四個月大，不僅四肢肌肉與抓握能力都日益發達，也喜歡將拿到的東西放進嘴巴試味道。
動物園指出，Jabali的四肢肌肉漸漸發達，已能支撐牠短距離爬行，大猩猩媽媽Tayari雖然會讓Jabali獨自在戶外環境中探索，但仍然會在一步之遙的地方靜靜觀察寶貝兒子的行為，而Jabali因為還黏媽媽，大多時候都會立刻朝媽媽方向爬去。
動物園表示，大猩猩寶寶Jabali相較人類寶寶成長更快速，每一天幾乎都有不同的發展。雖然牠現在還是以母乳為主要營養來源，但已開始嘗試各種副食品，而且只要爸爸、媽媽或阿姨會吃的食物，牠都會充滿好奇心去嘗試。雖然牙齒未長全、沒有很好的咀嚼固體食物能力，但無論是戶外活動場中的植栽、到保育員每天提供的蔬菜，牠都會直接用嘴巴進行味覺探索。
現在Jabali的移動方式主要是搭「媽媽便車」，當牠被獨自放在一旁的時候，總像是開啟自動導航般的努力爬向媽媽。有次牠好不容易達陣，正想把手伸向媽媽，媽媽卻突然一個快速轉身，原來是因為媽媽還沒有要移動的打算。
動物園將現在的Jabali形容成充滿好奇心的口腔期幼兒，看到什麼都想抓進嘴巴嚐嚐，但是動作卻遠不如媽媽敏銳，通常只抓到媽媽正在吃的植栽中的小枝條，卻還裝摸作樣好像吃得津津有味，常讓一旁觀察的保育員發出笑聲。（自由時報）
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (3/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（三） B: Does the list say anything about tents? If we’re staying at the top of the mountain overnight, we’ll need somewhere to sleep, especially if it rains. A: Yes, you’ll need a tent. They’re not too expensive these days. B: I have a good one at home. It’s sturdy and light. I also have a warm sleeping bag and a sleeping mat that packs up small. A: And don’t forget a headlamp, with extra batteries, for when it gets dark. B: I’m glad you reminded me. I would have forgotten the headlamp. A: Finally, bring washing
Following the huge success of the last two seasons, online video platform iQiyi recently launched Season 3 of its boyband reality show “Youth with You.” The new season is hosted by singer Chris Lee, while Li Ronghao, Will Pan and Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink serve as vocal, rap and dance mentors for the 119 trainees. The top nine standouts among the contestants are set to form a boyband. Unlike previous seasons, however, iQiyi has recruited different types of trainees to increase the diversity of talent on the show, including the members of Produce Pandas, a five-piece “plus-sized” band. Since
B: Where are we meeting the rest of the hiking group? A: The guide will pick us up in Kaohsiung and drive us to the trailhead. There’ll be five of us going. We’re thinking of hiring a car. B: Good idea. If we split the car rental fee between us it will end up much cheaper than five HSR return tickets. And we can leave a change of clothes in the car for after the hike. A: My friend has volunteered to drive. She has one request, though. B: What’s that? A: That we all have a shower before we get in the car
Following a successful test flight on Tuesday, the indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) — the test-case for the government’s aspiration to build a self-sustaining domestic defense industry — continues to fly through project milestones with ease, and will soon enter the operational test phase. Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) chairman Hu Kai-hung, who is former deputy chief of the military’s general staff, got back behind the controls on Tuesday to co-pilot the original AJT prototype, also known as Yung Ying or “Brave Eagle.” Hu told reporters that development, testing and evaluation work on the aircraft is proceeding smoothly and that