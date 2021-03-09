SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Actually, for me, the biggest problem with buying second-hand books is that they’re dirty. You have no idea who’s been handling them, and what germs might be on them. It’s kind of gross.

B: You could always look on them as if they’re marks of history, as if people in the past were studying hard with you, urging you on.

A: I guess that’s why many people like to buy books from people who’ve done well in the national examinations.

A student rests her chin on a pile of well-thumbed textbooks and notes. 一名學生把下巴靠在一疊唸得破舊的課本與筆記簿上。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: So, if you do well yourself, you can sell them off for a high price when you’ve finished the class, and recoup your loss!

A: 其實我覺得二手書對我來講最大的問題，是它很不衛生，你不知道有誰摸過、上面有什麼細菌，好噁喔！

B: 你可以把它想成是歷史的痕跡，就好像是前人跟你一起用功，在督促你。

A: 嗯，所以很多人喜歡跟國考上榜的人買二手書。

B: 所以如果你成績很好，課修完以後就可以再把這些書高價賣出，就可以回本了！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

