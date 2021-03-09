A: Actually, for me, the biggest problem with buying second-hand books is that they’re dirty. You have no idea who’s been handling them, and what germs might be on them. It’s kind of gross.
B: You could always look on them as if they’re marks of history, as if people in the past were studying hard with you, urging you on.
A: I guess that’s why many people like to buy books from people who’ve done well in the national examinations.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: So, if you do well yourself, you can sell them off for a high price when you’ve finished the class, and recoup your loss!
A: 其實我覺得二手書對我來講最大的問題，是它很不衛生，你不知道有誰摸過、上面有什麼細菌，好噁喔！
B: 你可以把它想成是歷史的痕跡，就好像是前人跟你一起用功，在督促你。
A: 嗯，所以很多人喜歡跟國考上榜的人買二手書。
B: 所以如果你成績很好，課修完以後就可以再把這些書高價賣出，就可以回本了！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Recoup a loss
This is a collocation, best learned as a set phrase. It means to be able to get back something of comparable value to what you have lost.
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (3/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（三） B: Does the list say anything about tents? If we’re staying at the top of the mountain overnight, we’ll need somewhere to sleep, especially if it rains. A: Yes, you’ll need a tent. They’re not too expensive these days. B: I have a good one at home. It’s sturdy and light. I also have a warm sleeping bag and a sleeping mat that packs up small. A: And don’t forget a headlamp, with extra batteries, for when it gets dark. B: I’m glad you reminded me. I would have forgotten the headlamp. A: Finally, bring washing
Following the huge success of the last two seasons, online video platform iQiyi recently launched Season 3 of its boyband reality show “Youth with You.” The new season is hosted by singer Chris Lee, while Li Ronghao, Will Pan and Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink serve as vocal, rap and dance mentors for the 119 trainees. The top nine standouts among the contestants are set to form a boyband. Unlike previous seasons, however, iQiyi has recruited different types of trainees to increase the diversity of talent on the show, including the members of Produce Pandas, a five-piece “plus-sized” band. Since
B: Where are we meeting the rest of the hiking group? A: The guide will pick us up in Kaohsiung and drive us to the trailhead. There’ll be five of us going. We’re thinking of hiring a car. B: Good idea. If we split the car rental fee between us it will end up much cheaper than five HSR return tickets. And we can leave a change of clothes in the car for after the hike. A: My friend has volunteered to drive. She has one request, though. B: What’s that? A: That we all have a shower before we get in the car
Following a successful test flight on Tuesday, the indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) — the test-case for the government’s aspiration to build a self-sustaining domestic defense industry — continues to fly through project milestones with ease, and will soon enter the operational test phase. Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) chairman Hu Kai-hung, who is former deputy chief of the military’s general staff, got back behind the controls on Tuesday to co-pilot the original AJT prototype, also known as Yung Ying or “Brave Eagle.” Hu told reporters that development, testing and evaluation work on the aircraft is proceeding smoothly and that