Pandemic ‘shecession’ reverses women’s workplace gains 疫情加劇女性薪酬劣勢

The coronavirus pandemic has reversed women’s workplace gains in many of the world’s wealthiest countries as the burden of childcare rises and female-dominated sectors shed jobs, according to research released on Tuesday last week.

Women were more likely than men to lose their jobs in 17 of the 24 rich countries where unemployment rose last year, according to the latest annual PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Women in Work Index.

Jobs in female-dominated sectors like marketing and communications were more likely to be lost than roles in finance, which are more likely to be held by men, said the report, calling the slowdown a “shecession.”

People march during a protest marking International Women’s Day in Brussels, Belgium on March 8 last year. 參與國際婦女節示威活動的民眾。去年三月八日攝於比利時布魯塞爾。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

Meanwhile, women were spending on average 7.7 more hours a week than men on unpaid childcare, a “second shift” that is nearly the equivalent of a full-time job and risks forcing some out of paid work altogether, it found.

The report, which looked at 33 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) club of rich nations, said progress toward gender equality at work would not begin to recover until 2022.

The European Union executive announced Thursday that it wants to eliminate the disparity by imposing specific rules to make pay levels public, forcing employers to be much more open about how much money their staff make, to make it easier for women to challenge wage imbalances and further close the gender pay gap. “For equal pay, you need transparency. Women must know whether their employers treat them fairly,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.(Reuters and AP)

上週二發布的一項研究顯示，冠狀病毒疫情在世界許多最富裕的國家都造成婦女薪資水準倒退，因為育兒負擔加重，以及以女性為主要從業人員行業的工作機會減少。

根據會計師事務所資誠（PwC）所發布的最新「全球女性工作指數」年度報告，在去年失業率上升的二十四個富裕國家中，有十七個國家的女性比男性更有可能失業。

以女性為主要從業人員的行業，例如市場行銷及傳播業，工作機會流失的可能性要大於金融業，而金融業則以男性從業人員為多。該報告稱此衰退是一種「女權倒退」。

該報告也發現，女性平均每週比男性多花了七點七個小時照顧孩童，而這是沒有薪水的。這「第二回合的輪班」時間幾乎等同於一份全職工作，可能迫使她們全然放棄有薪工作。

該報告對經濟合作暨發展組織（OECD）這富國俱樂部的三十三個國家進行了研究，說要到二○二二年，職場才會開始要恢復性別平等。

歐歐盟執行機關上週四宣布，欲藉由實施特定規範來公開薪資水準，以消弭這種差距，迫使雇主對員工所得能夠更加公開，以便女性對薪資失衡提出質疑，而進一步縮小性別薪資差距。「為獲得同等薪酬，我們需要透明。女性必須知道其雇主是否公平對待她們」，歐盟執行委員會主席烏蘇拉‧馮德萊恩表示。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）