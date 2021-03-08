A: The last few days I’ve been putting my name down to buy textbooks. They’re really expensive. I’m going to lose an arm and a leg over this!
B: Yeah, you always have to buy a pile of new books as you start another class when you go back to school. I wonder if there’s any way to save a bit of money.
A: You could buy second-hand, but it might have highlighter and notes in it.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That’s actually quite good, because it means somebody has studied it before you, and you can just read the bits they’ve highlighted!
A: What if they’ve highlighted the wrong bits?
A: 這幾天登記買教科書，好貴啊！讓我荷包大失血！
B: 對呀，每次開學上新的課都要買一堆新書，不知道有沒有什麼省錢的方式？
A: 你也可以買二手書啊，不過上面可能會有劃記。
B: 有劃記我覺得還好，因為這就好像已經有人先幫你讀過了，所以你就照著劃好的重點唸就好了，哈哈！
A: 如果它劃錯重點怎麼辦？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Losing an arm and a leg”
To say something “costs an arm and a leg” means that it is considered to be excessively expensive. A similar expression is “I would give my right arm for that/to do that,” to emphasize the degree of one’s desire for something.
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (3/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（三） B: Does the list say anything about tents? If we’re staying at the top of the mountain overnight, we’ll need somewhere to sleep, especially if it rains. A: Yes, you’ll need a tent. They’re not too expensive these days. B: I have a good one at home. It’s sturdy and light. I also have a warm sleeping bag and a sleeping mat that packs up small. A: And don’t forget a headlamp, with extra batteries, for when it gets dark. B: I’m glad you reminded me. I would have forgotten the headlamp. A: Finally, bring washing
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (2/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（二） A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot. B: Will we be carrying much gear with us? A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food. B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves? A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the
B: Where are we meeting the rest of the hiking group? A: The guide will pick us up in Kaohsiung and drive us to the trailhead. There’ll be five of us going. We’re thinking of hiring a car. B: Good idea. If we split the car rental fee between us it will end up much cheaper than five HSR return tickets. And we can leave a change of clothes in the car for after the hike. A: My friend has volunteered to drive. She has one request, though. B: What’s that? A: That we all have a shower before we get in the car
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (4/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（四） A: I don’t think the hike is going to be too challenging, but we might be exposed to the sun for long periods of time, so be sure to take a sun hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and a chapstick for the lips. B: Of course, and plenty of water. I assume we can get fresh water at the peak, but I will pack at least three liters. I don’t want to dehydrate. A: It’s also important to keep your energy levels up. The guide recommends we bring snacks, sandwiches, fruit and chocolate for the trail. B: I have to be careful with my