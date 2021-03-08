SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could buy second-hand books, but… (1/5) 你也可以買二手書啊， 不過...（一）

A: The last few days I’ve been putting my name down to buy textbooks. They’re really expensive. I’m going to lose an arm and a leg over this!

B: Yeah, you always have to buy a pile of new books as you start another class when you go back to school. I wonder if there’s any way to save a bit of money.

A: You could buy second-hand, but it might have highlighter and notes in it.

A textbook highlighted with different colors. 用不同顏色劃滿重點的課本。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s actually quite good, because it means somebody has studied it before you, and you can just read the bits they’ve highlighted!

A: What if they’ve highlighted the wrong bits?

A: 這幾天登記買教科書，好貴啊！讓我荷包大失血！

B: 對呀，每次開學上新的課都要買一堆新書，不知道有沒有什麼省錢的方式？

A: 你也可以買二手書啊，不過上面可能會有劃記。

B: 有劃記我覺得還好，因為這就好像已經有人先幫你讀過了，所以你就照著劃好的重點唸就好了，哈哈！

A: 如果它劃錯重點怎麼辦？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

