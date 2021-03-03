B: Does the list say anything about tents? If we’re staying at the top of the mountain overnight, we’ll need somewhere to sleep, especially if it rains.
A: Yes, you’ll need a tent. They’re not too expensive these days.
B: I have a good one at home. It’s sturdy and light. I also have a warm sleeping bag and a sleeping mat that packs up small.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: And don’t forget a headlamp, with extra batteries, for when it gets dark.
B: I’m glad you reminded me. I would have forgotten the headlamp.
A: Finally, bring washing gear, toilet paper and a small towel.
B: 清單上有沒有帳篷啊？如果我們要在山頂過夜，就需要睡的地方，尤其是如果下雨的話。
A: 對，要帶帳篷。現在帳篷都不貴。
B: 我家裡有一個很好的帳篷，很堅固，而且很輕。我還有一個很暖的睡袋，和可以折得很小的睡墊。
A: 還有別忘了帶頭燈，也要多帶電池，天黑的時候就可以派上用場。
B: 真高興你提醒我，你沒說我都忘了。
A: 最後，還要帶盥洗用品、衛生紙和小毛巾。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Overnight
Originally, from c. 1300, this meant “through or during the night,” especially “during the night just passed,” but it can also refer to a night in the future. Much later it was used to describe something that seemed to happen almost instantaneously, as in “he lost the will to live overnight.”
