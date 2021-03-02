SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (2/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（二）

A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot.

B: Will we be carrying much gear with us?

A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food.

A hiker wearing sturdy walking boots. 登山客穿著堅固的靴子。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves?

A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the mountain. The more food we carry up, the bigger the feast on the peak!

A: 你首先要有一雙好走的鞋子或靴子。嚮導很強調有腳踝支撐功能的鞋子，因為有些地方地勢不平，不好走。

B: 我們要帶很多裝備嗎？

A: 這清單上寫說，要帶一個大背包，容量最少要有五十公升。它說每個隊員都要多帶一點食物。

B: 多帶點食物？我們要自己把這些食物背上山去嗎？

A: 嚮導計畫到山頂辦烤肉。我們食物帶得越多，山頂的饗宴就會越豐盛！

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: