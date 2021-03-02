A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot.
B: Will we be carrying much gear with us?
A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves?
A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the mountain. The more food we carry up, the bigger the feast on the peak!
A: 你首先要有一雙好走的鞋子或靴子。嚮導很強調有腳踝支撐功能的鞋子，因為有些地方地勢不平，不好走。
B: 我們要帶很多裝備嗎？
A: 這清單上寫說，要帶一個大背包，容量最少要有五十公升。它說每個隊員都要多帶一點食物。
B: 多帶點食物？我們要自己把這些食物背上山去嗎？
A: 嚮導計畫到山頂辦烤肉。我們食物帶得越多，山頂的饗宴就會越豐盛！
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Underfoot
Underfoot literally means under one’s feet, on the ground, and by extension the state of the ground in the area in which you are walking. It derives from the Middle English under fot, which also carried the meaning of “defeated” or “vanquished.”
