Shortened isolation, eased restrictions from March 1 疫情趨緩 三月起入境鬆綁 仍須戴口罩

As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down, and having considered the Taiwanese medical system’s ability to cope, as well as the demands of business and trade, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), announced that, starting March 1, foreigners (including those from Hong Kong, Macao and China) holding valid residence certificates for Taiwan can enter the country without applying for permission in advance. However, they are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result obtained within three days before their flight, and home isolation after entry still requires one person per household.

Due to the successive discovery of mutant virus strains abroad, Chen said that in order to avoid the risk of community transmission due to large-scale gatherings, people must still wear masks during such events, and they must not remove them except to drink water. If a person does not wear a mask or eats and drinks carelessly, the offender will be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000 by the local government of the place where the offense took place.

The CECC also announced that, starting this month, passengers coming to Taiwan from medium-low and low-risk countries for short business trips can apply for shortened home isolation. Countries and regions with low infection risk include New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Laos, Nauru, East Timor, Mauritius, the Marshall Islands and Bhutan, while those with medium-low infection risk include Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Passengers arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Jan. 22. Many of them returned to Taiwan early for home isolation before Lunar New Year. 旅客為過春節提前返台，以預先進行居家隔離。一月二十二日攝於桃園國際機場。 Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者朱沛雄

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

考量國際疫情趨緩、國內防疫量能足夠與商務貿易交流需求，中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中宣布，三月一日起，持有我國有效居留證的外國人（含港澳中），不需申請就可入境，但仍需提供搭機前三天的PCR 核酸檢驗陰性證明，入境居家檢疫仍需一人一戶。

由於國外陸續發現變種病毒株，陳時中表示，為了避免因辦理大型集會活動造成社區傳播風險，民眾參加大型集會仍要全程戴口罩，並且除飲水外，不得摘除。若未戴口罩或任意飲食，由違反義務行為地的地方政府依法處三千元以上、一萬五千元以下罰鍰。

指揮中心也公布三月起恢復中低與低風險國家來台從事短期商務者，可申請縮短居家檢疫。目前低感染風險國家／地區有紐西蘭、澳門、帛琉、斐濟、汶萊、寮國、諾魯、東帝汶、模里西斯、馬紹爾群島、不丹；中低感染風險國家／地區有澳洲、新加坡、越南、柬埔寨。

(自由時報記者楊媛婷)