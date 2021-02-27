Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Bananas are one of the most commonly seen and eaten fruits. Eating bananas brings many benefits, such as replenishing energy and lowering blood pressure, and can even improve your mood. There is a rumor going around online that you should not eat bananas every day because they are a high-potassium food that can damage your kidneys if you eat too many, but the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) says only people with impaired kidney function have a metabolic deficiency that compels them to avoid eating bananas every day. Bananas are classified as a medium-potassium food, containing about 325 milligrams of potassium per
Armed with buckets and bailers, hoes and sickles, 100 elderly residents of Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township Old Bridge Landscape Volunteer Association set off from Ox Pen Riverside Park to carry out a clean-up operation upstream and downstream of Dongan Old Bridge. The volunteers first set about removing weeds and cleaning up litter, and then began planting trees, flowers and plants. To date, the group has planted more than 3,000 specimens. The volunteers did not put their feet up during the Lunar New Year holiday period and took turns to patrol the area and water and tend to the plants and
A: Don’t forget, the class selection period begins tomorrow. B: Wow, thanks for reminding me. I had completely forgotten! A: Are you brain dead after the Lunar New Year? B: You bet. My head is full of nothing but good food and computer games. A: We have a whole week for the class selection, but the popular classes will fill up very quickly, so we should get a shift on. A: 加退選的時間從明天開始喔，不要忘記了！ B: 哇，謝謝你提醒。我都忘得一乾二淨了！ A: 過個年腦袋都空掉了，是吧？ B: 對呀，我現在滿腦子只有美食和電玩。 A: 雖然加退選的時間有一個禮拜，可是熱門的課名額很快就滿了，我們手腳還是要快一點。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
I really want to take that class! (2/5) 我好想要加選喔！（二） A: How many credits do we need to graduate? B: 128 credits, but this is the minimum. We can also apply for credit overload. A: So that means we have to get 16 credits per semester on average. Most classes will earn two or three credits each, so we will have to take from five to eight classes in the semester. B: Hmm, yes, but I think it’s a good idea to take more classes in the first and second years, so that the third and fourth years are more relaxed. A: That makes sense. That’ll be why my