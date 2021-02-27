SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I really want to take that class! (2/5) 我好想要加選喔！（二） A: How many credits do we need to graduate? B: 128 credits, but this is the minimum. We can also apply for credit overload. A: So that means we have to get 16 credits per semester on average. Most classes will earn two or three credits each, so we will have to take from five to eight classes in the semester. B: Hmm, yes, but I think it’s a good idea to take more classes in the first and second years, so that the third and fourth years are more relaxed. A: That makes sense. That’ll be why my