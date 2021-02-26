SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I really want to take that class! (5/5) 我好想要加選喔！（五）

A: Come on, get a move on. The class selection period is almost up. Open the Web page and get ready.

B: Don’t rush me! The more you rush me, the more my hands shake.

A: Look, the number of people signed up for the classes keeps jumping up, you have to choose them now. Here! Here!

National Tsing Hua University students study online. 清華大學學生上網選課。 Photo courtesy of National Tsing Hua University 照片：國立清華大學提供

B: Not that one! You almost made me click on the wrong one.

A: Sorry. The class you want is too popular. I’m more nervous than you are.

B: Ha! Success. I never expected selecting classes would be more gripping than buying limited edition products online.

A: 快點快點，加退選開放時間快到了，你先把網頁打開準備好。

B: 你不要一直催，你越催我手就抖得越厲害。

A: 你看，選課人數一直往上跳，你快按。這邊，這邊！

B: 不是這堂課啦！你害我差點按錯。

A: 歹勢。你要修的那堂課太搶手了，我比你還緊張。

B: 耶！成功了。沒想到選課比上網搶購限量商品還刺激。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: