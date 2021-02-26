A: Come on, get a move on. The class selection period is almost up. Open the Web page and get ready.
B: Don’t rush me! The more you rush me, the more my hands shake.
A: Look, the number of people signed up for the classes keeps jumping up, you have to choose them now. Here! Here!
Photo courtesy of National Tsing Hua University 照片：國立清華大學提供
B: Not that one! You almost made me click on the wrong one.
A: Sorry. The class you want is too popular. I’m more nervous than you are.
B: Ha! Success. I never expected selecting classes would be more gripping than buying limited edition products online.
A: 快點快點，加退選開放時間快到了，你先把網頁打開準備好。
B: 你不要一直催，你越催我手就抖得越厲害。
A: 你看，選課人數一直往上跳，你快按。這邊，這邊！
B: 不是這堂課啦！你害我差點按錯。
A: 歹勢。你要修的那堂課太搶手了，我比你還緊張。
B: 耶！成功了。沒想到選課比上網搶購限量商品還刺激。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Get a move on”
An informal imperative phrasal urging the listener to hurry up. It is identical in usage to the “get a shift on” in Monday’s dialogue, although the latter version is chiefly British English.
