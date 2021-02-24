SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I really want to take that class! (3/5) 我好想要加選喔！（三）

A: I flunked the Freshman English class last semester. Does that mean that I can’t continue with the class next semester?

B: Let’s have a look. Hmm, this class goes for the whole academic year, so you can still take the class next semester, but you will need to retake the one you failed last semester.

A: Do you mean that in the sophomore year I will have to take the first year English class together with freshman students? I don’t like the sound of that: how embarrassing!

A young girl studies hard. 一位用功念書的女生。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Oh, it’s not that bad! You might even meet someone. This is how my senior classmate met his girlfriend.

A: 我上學期大一英文被當了，所以是不是沒辦法繼續修下學期的課？

B: 我查一下，嗯，這是全學年的課，所以你還是可以繼續修下學期的課，不過你以後還是要補修上學期沒過的課。

A: 你是說我大二還要跟新生一起修大一英文嗎？才不要咧，那好丟臉！

B: 哎呀沒關係啦！搞不好你會有豔遇！我學長就是因為這樣才認識他女朋友的！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: