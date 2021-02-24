A: I flunked the Freshman English class last semester. Does that mean that I can’t continue with the class next semester?
B: Let’s have a look. Hmm, this class goes for the whole academic year, so you can still take the class next semester, but you will need to retake the one you failed last semester.
A: Do you mean that in the sophomore year I will have to take the first year English class together with freshman students? I don’t like the sound of that: how embarrassing!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Oh, it’s not that bad! You might even meet someone. This is how my senior classmate met his girlfriend.
A: 我上學期大一英文被當了，所以是不是沒辦法繼續修下學期的課？
B: 我查一下，嗯，這是全學年的課，所以你還是可以繼續修下學期的課，不過你以後還是要補修上學期沒過的課。
A: 你是說我大二還要跟新生一起修大一英文嗎？才不要咧，那好丟臉！
B: 哎呀沒關係啦！搞不好你會有豔遇！我學長就是因為這樣才認識他女朋友的！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Could you keep the noise down? 你別吵。 A: Oi, could you keep the noise down? I’m trying to finish my homework. B: Wow, you still haven’t finished doing your winter vacation assignment! You still have to hand it in. I finished mine before the Lunar New Year. A: I’m always like this, leaving things until the last minute. Even last year, when we were off until March, I only handed it in right at the end. B: And yet, I notice that you’re always the first to complete binge-watching a season, hehe. A: Oh, come on, they’re hardly the same thing, are they? B: But if
We should count our blessings 我們應該要好好珍惜 A: Ah, it feels like we only broke up for winter vacation yesterday, and soon we’re back to school! B: Yep. I miss the winter vacation last year, when we didn’t have to start school again until March. It was the longest winter vacation we’ve ever had, hehe. A: But if you compare it with the pandemic, we are lucky we can go to school at all. B: You’re right, of course. At the time, in almost all countries around the world the schools were closed, and only online classes were available, if any. A lot of schools are still closed. A:
Armed with buckets and bailers, hoes and sickles, 100 elderly residents of Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township Old Bridge Landscape Volunteer Association set off from Ox Pen Riverside Park to carry out a clean-up operation upstream and downstream of Dongan Old Bridge. The volunteers first set about removing weeds and cleaning up litter, and then began planting trees, flowers and plants. To date, the group has planted more than 3,000 specimens. The volunteers did not put their feet up during the Lunar New Year holiday period and took turns to patrol the area and water and tend to the plants and