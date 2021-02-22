A: Don’t forget, the class selection period begins tomorrow.
B: Wow, thanks for reminding me. I had completely forgotten!
A: Are you brain dead after the Lunar New Year?
B: You bet. My head is full of nothing but good food and computer games.
A: We have a whole week for the class selection, but the popular classes will fill up very quickly, so we should get a shift on.
A: 加退選的時間從明天開始喔，不要忘記了！
B: 哇，謝謝你提醒。我都忘得一乾二淨了！
A: 過個年腦袋都空掉了，是吧？
B: 對呀，我現在滿腦子只有美食和電玩。
A: 雖然加退選的時間有一個禮拜，可是熱門的課名額很快就滿了，我們手腳還是要快一點。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
