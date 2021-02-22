SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I really want to take that class! (1/5) 我好想要加選喔！（一）

A: Don’t forget, the class selection period begins tomorrow.

B: Wow, thanks for reminding me. I had completely forgotten!

A: Are you brain dead after the Lunar New Year?

Students work hard at a table beside a window. 學生在窗邊長桌上用功。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: You bet. My head is full of nothing but good food and computer games.

A: We have a whole week for the class selection, but the popular classes will fill up very quickly, so we should get a shift on.

A: 加退選的時間從明天開始喔，不要忘記了！

B: 哇，謝謝你提醒。我都忘得一乾二淨了！

A: 過個年腦袋都空掉了，是吧？

B: 對呀，我現在滿腦子只有美食和電玩。

A: 雖然加退選的時間有一個禮拜，可是熱門的課名額很快就滿了，我們手腳還是要快一點。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: