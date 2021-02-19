A: Oi, could you keep the noise down? I’m trying to finish my homework.
B: Wow, you still haven’t finished doing your winter vacation assignment! You still have to hand it in. I finished mine before the Lunar New Year.
A: I’m always like this, leaving things until the last minute. Even last year, when we were off until March, I only handed it in right at the end.
Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者花孟璟
B: And yet, I notice that you’re always the first to complete binge-watching a season, hehe.
A: Oh, come on, they’re hardly the same thing, are they?
B: But if you got your homework done first, then you could relax over the rest of the vacation, couldn’t you?
A: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I guess you’re right. Now, I don’t suppose you could let me get on with it?
A: 噓……你別吵，我還在趕作業。
B: 哇，你寒假作業還沒寫完喔？等下就要交了耶，我過年前就做完了。
A: 沒辦法，我每次都拖到最後一秒。去年寒假放到三月，我也是最後才交。
B: 可是追劇你都是最先看完的，哈哈！
A: 拜託，這怎麼能夠相提並論？
B: 可是如果你先把功課做完，剩下的時間不就可以放心地玩了？
A: 對對對，你說得沒錯，你到底要不要讓我寫啊？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Get on”
Phrasal verb meaning continue/ proceed/ hurry, generally following a short pause.
