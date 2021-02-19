SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Could you keep the noise down? 你別吵。

A: Oi, could you keep the noise down? I’m trying to finish my homework.

B: Wow, you still haven’t finished doing your winter vacation assignment! You still have to hand it in. I finished mine before the Lunar New Year.

A: I’m always like this, leaving things until the last minute. Even last year, when we were off until March, I only handed it in right at the end.

Elementary school students return to school after the holidays on Aug. 28 last year in Hualien County. 小學生假期結束後到校上課。二○二○年八月二十八日攝於花蓮縣。 Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者花孟璟

B: And yet, I notice that you’re always the first to complete binge-watching a season, hehe.

A: Oh, come on, they’re hardly the same thing, are they?

B: But if you got your homework done first, then you could relax over the rest of the vacation, couldn’t you?

A: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I guess you’re right. Now, I don’t suppose you could let me get on with it?

A: 噓……你別吵，我還在趕作業。

B: 哇，你寒假作業還沒寫完喔？等下就要交了耶，我過年前就做完了。

A: 沒辦法，我每次都拖到最後一秒。去年寒假放到三月，我也是最後才交。

B: 可是追劇你都是最先看完的，哈哈！

A: 拜託，這怎麼能夠相提並論？

B: 可是如果你先把功課做完，剩下的時間不就可以放心地玩了？

A: 對對對，你說得沒錯，你到底要不要讓我寫啊？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: