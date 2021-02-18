A: Ah, it feels like we only broke up for winter vacation yesterday, and soon we’re back to school!
B: Yep. I miss the winter vacation last year, when we didn’t have to start school again until March. It was the longest winter vacation we’ve ever had, hehe.
A: But if you compare it with the pandemic, we are lucky we can go to school at all.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃旭磊
B: You’re right, of course. At the time, in almost all countries around the world the schools were closed, and only online classes were available, if any. A lot of schools are still closed.
A: Hmm, Taiwan is one of the few countries in which students can go to school as normal. We should count our blessings.
A: 唉，感覺好像才剛開始放寒假，怎麼一下子又開學了？
B: 對呀！好懷念去年的寒假喔！三月才開學，史上最長寒假，哈哈。
A: 不過如果跟疫情比起來，我還是寧願乖乖來上學。
B: 你說得也對，那時候幾乎全世界的學校都停擺了，只能在家用視訊上課，現在很多學校還是處於關閉的狀態。
A: 嗯，台灣是少數例外可以正常上學的國家，我們應該要好好珍惜。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Only [did something] yesterday”
This emphasizes the perception of time having passed quicker than expected.
