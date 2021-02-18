SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

We should count our blessings 我們應該要好好珍惜

A: Ah, it feels like we only broke up for winter vacation yesterday, and soon we’re back to school!

B: Yep. I miss the winter vacation last year, when we didn’t have to start school again until March. It was the longest winter vacation we’ve ever had, hehe.

A: But if you compare it with the pandemic, we are lucky we can go to school at all.

High school students, all wearing masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, return to school after the winter vacation in Kaohsiung on Feb. 25 last year. 中學生寒假結束後到校上課，大家都帶著口罩，以防COVID-19疫情擴散。二○二○年二月二十五日攝於高雄市。 Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃旭磊

B: You’re right, of course. At the time, in almost all countries around the world the schools were closed, and only online classes were available, if any. A lot of schools are still closed.

A: Hmm, Taiwan is one of the few countries in which students can go to school as normal. We should count our blessings.

A: 唉，感覺好像才剛開始放寒假，怎麼一下子又開學了？

B: 對呀！好懷念去年的寒假喔！三月才開學，史上最長寒假，哈哈。

A: 不過如果跟疫情比起來，我還是寧願乖乖來上學。

B: 你說得也對，那時候幾乎全世界的學校都停擺了，只能在家用視訊上課，現在很多學校還是處於關閉的狀態。

A: 嗯，台灣是少數例外可以正常上學的國家，我們應該要好好珍惜。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

