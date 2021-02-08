SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Hopefully they won’t spend it frivolously 希望這樣他們就會比較捨不得花

A: Gongxi facai. So, where’s my red envelope?

B: See? I got freshly printed banknotes! Have you got money ready to put in your red envelopes?

A: Not yet. I’m still thinking whether I should go home or not. Your kids are very lucky: not only will they get red envelopes, they’ll get new banknotes.

A person holds a red envelope and New Taiwan dollar notes in 1,000, 500 and 100 dollar denominations on Jan. 16 last year in Pingtung City. 一人手持紅包袋，以及一千、五百與一百元新鈔。去年一月十六日攝於屏東市。 Photo: Lee Li-fa, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者李立法

B: Hopefully they won’t spend it frivolously, since they are shiny and new. After all, it is their parents’ hard-earned cash!

A: When I was little, I didn’t care whether the money was new or not, only how much was there.

B: Well, you’ve always been practical. Anyway, if you take your old banknotes to the bank or post office counter to exchange them for new, this year you will have to register and write your name and telephone number.

A: They’re worried the virus will be on the notes? I can’t be doing with that, I’ll just go to the ATM at the Taiwan Bank downstairs from my office. They always fill it with new banknotes at the Lunar New Year.

A: 恭喜發財，紅包拿來！

B: 你看，我去換了新鈔，你準備好包紅包的錢了嗎？

A: 還沒，我還在考慮要不要回家。你小孩好幸福喔，不但有紅包，而且還是新鈔！

B: 希望這樣他們就會比較捨不得花，畢竟這是爸媽的血汗錢。

A: 我小時候拿紅包才不會去注意是新鈔還是舊鈔咧，數目比較重要。

B: 好啦，你比較實際。反正如果你要拿舊鈔去銀行或郵局櫃檯換新鈔，今年是採用實名制，要填寫姓名和電話。

A: 怕鈔票上有病毒嗎？不用那麼麻煩啦，我們公司樓下有一個台銀的提款機，過年都會放新鈔。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

