A: Gongxi facai. So, where’s my red envelope?
B: See? I got freshly printed banknotes! Have you got money ready to put in your red envelopes?
A: Not yet. I’m still thinking whether I should go home or not. Your kids are very lucky: not only will they get red envelopes, they’ll get new banknotes.
Photo: Lee Li-fa, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者李立法
B: Hopefully they won’t spend it frivolously, since they are shiny and new. After all, it is their parents’ hard-earned cash!
A: When I was little, I didn’t care whether the money was new or not, only how much was there.
B: Well, you’ve always been practical. Anyway, if you take your old banknotes to the bank or post office counter to exchange them for new, this year you will have to register and write your name and telephone number.
A: They’re worried the virus will be on the notes? I can’t be doing with that, I’ll just go to the ATM at the Taiwan Bank downstairs from my office. They always fill it with new banknotes at the Lunar New Year.
A: 恭喜發財，紅包拿來！
B: 你看，我去換了新鈔，你準備好包紅包的錢了嗎？
A: 還沒，我還在考慮要不要回家。你小孩好幸福喔，不但有紅包，而且還是新鈔！
B: 希望這樣他們就會比較捨不得花，畢竟這是爸媽的血汗錢。
A: 我小時候拿紅包才不會去注意是新鈔還是舊鈔咧，數目比較重要。
B: 好啦，你比較實際。反正如果你要拿舊鈔去銀行或郵局櫃檯換新鈔，今年是採用實名制，要填寫姓名和電話。
A: 怕鈔票上有病毒嗎？不用那麼麻煩啦，我們公司樓下有一個台銀的提款機，過年都會放新鈔。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I can’t be doing with that”
An unusual usage of the present progressive, it is very different from “I can’t do that.” While the latter means a lack of ability, “I can’t be doing with that” refers more to a lack of patience with something. Chiefly British English.
The surrogacy scandal involving Chinese actress Zheng Shuang continues to snowball on social media, as her ex-boyfriend Zhang Heng exposed more evidence recently about her abandoning their two children born via surrogacy. The scandal erupted on Jan. 18, as Zhang released a conversation recorded after they split, in which Zheng cruelly suggested either aborting or abandoning the babies before they were born. Under huge criticism, Italian luxury brand Prada quickly announced the next day its decision to cut all ties with the actress, just nine days after appointing her as an endorser. China’s National Radio and Television Administration followed shortly by
A man surnamed Hou last year accomplished the impressive feat of walking all the way around Taiwan — a distance of 1,300km — in 35 days. However, on reaching home safe and sound, Hou discovered that he had been served a NT$30,000 fine for entering the historic Alangyi Trail within Pingtung County’s Syuhai Guanyin Cape Nature Reserve without a permit. Hou took issue with the fine, which was administered by Pingtung County Government, arguing that the signage in the area was unclear, causing him to accidentally stray onto the off-limits trail. Hou launched an appeal to
A: Hi, I lost a credit card on the MRT, and the credit card company just informed me that somebody had handed it in to lost property. The lost item number is 310178596. D: OK, give me a second…ah, yes, it is currently at Zhongshan Junior High School Station. If you don’t have time to go and claim it before midnight tonight, it will be sent to the Metro Lost and Found at Taipei Main Station MRT tomorrow. A: OK, I understand. So that means the kind person who found it on the train handed it in to the
On Jan. 16, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s office in Ho Chi Minh City teamed up with some Vietnamese business operators to host a cultural exchange on the theme of Vietnamese and Taiwanese Lunar New Year customs. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for people to travel back and forth between Vietnam and Taiwan, so the day’s activities attracted owners and managers of many Taiwanese businesses operating in Vietnam to go and get an early taste of the Lunar New Year. Vietnamese and Taiwanese alike worship their ancestors and sit down for New Year’s Eve meals on Lunar New Year’s Eve,