SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you checked all your pockets? (5/5) 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？（五）

A: Hi, I lost a credit card on the MRT, and the credit card company just informed me that somebody had handed it in to lost property. The lost item number is 310178596.

D: OK, give me a second…ah, yes, it is currently at Zhongshan Junior High School Station. If you don’t have time to go and claim it before midnight tonight, it will be sent to the Metro Lost and Found at Taipei Main Station MRT tomorrow.

A: OK, I understand. So that means the kind person who found it on the train handed it in to the information counter when they got off at Zhongshan Junior High School Station. I’m so grateful.

A passenger swipes their Easy Card at the ticket gate of a Taipei MRT station on Nov. 13, 2016. 一名旅客在台北捷運站驗票閘門刷悠遊卡進站。攝於二○一六年十一月十三日。 Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Liberty Times照片：自由時報張嘉明

D: Yes. And when you go to claim it, please remember to take some form of personal identification with you, such as your ID card, health insurance card or driver’s license.

A: 喂，您好，我在捷運上掉了信用卡，剛剛信用卡公司通知我說有人撿到送去遺失物中心，它的遺失物號碼是310178596。

D: 好的，您稍等…有了，它現在是在捷運中山國中站，如果你今天晚上十二點以前沒辦法去領，明天就會被送到捷運台北車站的遺失物中心。

A: 好的，我了解了，那就表示那位善心人士在車上撿到以後，就在中山國中站下車交給服務櫃台，真是太令人感動了！

D: 嗯，你來認領的時候，麻煩記得帶身分證明文件，比如說身分證、健保卡，或是駕照。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

