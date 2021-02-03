SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you checked all your pockets? (3/5) 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？（三）

A: Hi, I wonder if you could help me, I was just on the MRT and I think I may have lost my credit card. It’s a Taiwan Bank credit card linked to an Easy Card.

D: Let me take a look. Hmm, I don’t have anything about that here. If you’ve only just got off the train, wait to see if anyone has found it and reported it to the service counter. It should take about an hour. Otherwise, you can call back later.

A: Well, an hour might seem like a short amount of time, but when someone might be buying things on your credit card, an hour is all they need! I wonder if I should just call the credit card company right away and report the card as missing?

The entrance to the Taipei Metro Lost and Found, taken on April 6, 2018. 台北捷運遺失物服務中心入口。攝於二○一八年四月六日。 Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Government 照片：台北市政府提供

D: By all means. Our process is that, if somebody finds the card and hands it in to the information counter, we will contact the credit card company, and they will call you, so please look out for a call.

A: OK, got it. Thank you!

A: 喂，您好，請問一下，我剛剛坐捷運，可能在車上掉了一張信用卡，是台灣銀行的悠遊卡聯名卡。

D: 我看一下…嗯，目前我們這邊並沒有資料。如果你剛下車，等到有人撿到再送去服務處建檔，大概至少要一個小時的時間，不然你晚點再打來問。

A: 哇，雖然一個小時不算太久，可是別人要盜刷卡片，時間也很夠了！我在想說要不要馬上打電話給信用卡公司掛失。

D: 也可以啦。我們一般的流程是，如果有人撿到信用卡送到服務處來，我們會聯絡信用卡公司，然後他們會打電話給你，所以請你留意手機來電。

A: 嗯，我了解了，謝謝你 !

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

