A: Huh! I think I’ve lost my Easy Card!
B: Have you checked all your pockets?
A: God, it’s really not here! It must have been when I answered my phone just now, it fell out of my pocket when I was taking my phone out.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張嘉明
B: See, I told you not to put your phone in the same pocket as your Easy Card.
A: Ah, I should have taken one last look when I was getting off the train!
B: Well, a final check can sometimes save your hide.
A: What are we going to do? I can’t exit the station if I don’t have my card, and we’re going to be late!
B: Let’s go over to the information counter and see what we should do!
A: 啊，我好像找不到我的悠遊卡欸！
B: 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？
A: 天哪，真的都沒有欸！搞不好是因為我剛接了個電話，從口袋把手機拿出來的時候，卡片就一起掉出來了。
B: 就跟你說手機跟悠遊卡不要放在同一個口袋呀！
A: 哎呀，剛剛下車應該先回頭看一下座位的！
B: 千金難買回頭望。
A: 怎麼辦？沒有卡片就不能刷出站，我們快遲到了！
B: 那我們趕快去詢問處窗口，問看要怎麼辦！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Save [one’s] hide”
The word “hide” here is a noun, referring to the skin of an animal, treated for human use, and is usually reserved for skins from larger animals such as cows or buffalo. The word derives from the German word haut (skin). The phrase means to rescue someone from failure, danger, or disaster.
