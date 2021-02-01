SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you checked all your pockets? (1/5) 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？（一）

A: Huh! I think I’ve lost my Easy Card!

B: Have you checked all your pockets?

A: God, it’s really not here! It must have been when I answered my phone just now, it fell out of my pocket when I was taking my phone out.

Passengers ride the Taipei MRT Banciao line in this archive photograph. 搭乘台北捷運板南線之旅客。資料照。 Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張嘉明

B: See, I told you not to put your phone in the same pocket as your Easy Card.

A: Ah, I should have taken one last look when I was getting off the train!

B: Well, a final check can sometimes save your hide.

A: What are we going to do? I can’t exit the station if I don’t have my card, and we’re going to be late!

B: Let’s go over to the information counter and see what we should do!

A: 啊，我好像找不到我的悠遊卡欸！

B: 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？

A: 天哪，真的都沒有欸！搞不好是因為我剛接了個電話，從口袋把手機拿出來的時候，卡片就一起掉出來了。

B: 就跟你說手機跟悠遊卡不要放在同一個口袋呀！

A: 哎呀，剛剛下車應該先回頭看一下座位的！

B: 千金難買回頭望。

A: 怎麼辦？沒有卡片就不能刷出站，我們快遲到了！

B: 那我們趕快去詢問處窗口，問看要怎麼辦！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: