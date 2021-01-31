Miaoli’s Bombing of Master Handan postponed due to pandemic 苗栗竹南炸邯鄲 延至農曆三月

Bombing of Master Handan — throwing firecrackers at the mythical figure Handan — is an important event in the Lantern Festival celebrations and has been practiced in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township for over a century. However, this year the event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jhonggang Cihyu Temple organizing committee chairman Chen Wan-tien has announced that the event will be postponed until March 15 — the believed birthday of Master Handan. However, if the virus’ spread has not been brought under control as the revised date nears, the event may be canceled altogether, Chen said.

Additionally, the Bombing the Dragon tradition — one of the 12 annual Hakka festivals — has also been affected by the pandemic. A folk dragon-bombing parade and market fair that were originally planned to take place on the evening of Feb. 26 and another nighttime dragon bombing event scheduled for the evening of Feb. 27 have also both been canceled, according to a statement released by the Miaoli City Office.

However, the enshrining ceremony — when pupils are painted onto the dragon’s eyes — and the dragon dance contest will still go ahead on Feb. 12, as will the “cremating the dragon” ceremony on Feb. 28, which is believed to return the dragon’s spirit to heaven. Both of these events will be closed to the public but will be broadcast live. It is the first time that some of Miaoli County’s Lantern Festival celebrations have had to be canceled due to external events.

A scene from last year’s Bombing of Master Handan event in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township. 圖為去年苗栗縣竹南鎮炸邯鄲活動的情景。 Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片： 自由時報鄭名翔

Jhunan Township’s Bombing of Master Handan event — also called “Buddha making” in Chinese — is a 100-year-old folk tradition handed down through generations that is believed to drive away pestilence, ward off evil and bring good fortune. The event involves bare-chested “brave warriors” shouldering a Handan effigy and allowing themselves to be peppered by firecrackers. Every year over 10,000 people participate in the event. Chen says it is the first time since 1998 — when he returned to his hometown, was elected as a borough warden and restored the Bombing of Master Handan tradition — that the event has been postponed, and it may yet have to be canceled.

Miaoli City Mayor Chiu Chen-chun says the Bombing the Dragon event is in its 23rd year. After the eye-painting ceremony takes place, the dragon’s spirit enters its body and the mythical animal then ceremoniously tours the area to protect its residents, explains Chiu. The “power” from illuminated dragon lanterns and exploding firecrackers drives away disease and anything “unclean.” Chiu adds that for more than 200 years, the Bombing the Dragon event has been protecting the health and wellbeing of Hakka people living in the mountainous regions of Miaoli County.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

苗栗縣竹南鎮元宵節慶典重頭戲「炸邯鄲」，已超過百年歷史，受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）疫情影響，主辦單位中港慈裕宮主委陳萬典指出，目前預定延期至農曆三月十五日邯鄲爺生日，若屆時疫情未趨緩，則可能取消。

此外，客庄十二大節慶之一苗栗火旁龍系列活動，受疫情影響，苗栗市公所昨表示，二月二十六日晚上的民俗踩街暨好火旁市集，及二十七日晚舉辦的火旁龍之夜取消，但二十日開光點睛與舞龍競技及二十八日晚上的化龍返天，則如期舉行，採線上直播不開放民眾參與，這也是首度因外力而停辦部分活動。

竹南炸邯鄲又稱「造佛」，是當地傳承百年的民俗傳統，相傳能驅疫避邪、迎接財運。傳統由打赤膊的勇士們扛著邯鄲爺接受炮仗洗禮，每年都有上萬人參與。陳萬典說，自一九九八年他回鄉擔任里長後，恢復舉辦炸邯鄲活動，應該是首度延期，甚至可能取消。

苗栗市長邱鎮軍表示，火旁龍活動今年邁入第二十三年，祥龍透過開光點睛之後神靈附身，讓神獸祥龍巡護客庄，藉由龍燈光明、炮竹爆炸的熱力，驅散汙穢病疾及不潔之物，藉此守護客家人的健康平安，此習俗在苗栗山線地區流傳已超過兩百年。

(自由時報)