With the international COVID-19 pandemic increasing in severity, tighter border restrictions mean that only a small number of Taiwanese will be able to travel abroad during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period. As a result, hotels are doing a roaring trade in family reunion dinners this year, with several well-known five-star hotels becoming booked out as early as December last year. Two months ago, the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel had sold nearly 200 preorders, while places for Lunar New Year dinners at the Okura Taipei and the Fullon Hotel also sold out last year. The pandemic has given a
After filming over a dozen blockbusters, Taiwan-born director Ang Lee still considers Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon the “most difficult movie” that he has made, Entertainment Weekly reports. Released in 2000, it was nominated for 10 Oscars with four wins. It also smashed the box-office, grossing over US$128 million (about NT$3.6 billion) in North America to remain the best-selling non-English film ever. The “wuxia” film tells the story of two martial arts masters (Chow Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh) and a governor’s rebellious daughter (Zhang Ziyi) fighting for a legendary sword. Lee says that the movie is an attempt to “fulfill [his] childhood
That just means “odds and ends” (1/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」(ㄧ) A: What’s this on the menu? Chicken chop suey? What on Earth is that? B: You’ve never heard of chop suey? It’s one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world. A: Not where I come from. I know Chinese cuisine pretty well, and I’m familiar with all the regional styles. I’m sure that’s not authentic Chinese cuisine. B: I think we should give it the Google treatment. A: 菜單上這寫的是什麼啊？雞肉雜碎？這是什麼鬼東西？ B: 你沒有聽過雜碎喔？這是世界上最有名的中菜之一。 A: 我的理解才不是這樣咧。我對中菜還蠻了解的，而且對各地方的菜系都很熟。我確定雜碎並不是什麼正統的中菜。 B: 我想我們應該要上Google查一下。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Two British hospitals are using blockchain technology to keep tabs on the storage and supply of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines, the companies behind the initiative said on Tuesday, in one of the first such initiatives in the world. Two hospitals, in central England’s Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, are expanding their use of a distributed ledger, an offshoot of blockchain, from tracking vaccines and chemotherapy drugs to monitoring fridges storing COVID-19 vaccines. The technology will bolster record-keeping and data-sharing across supply chains, said Everyware, which monitors vaccines and other treatments for Britain’s National Health Service. Logistical hurdles are a significant risk to the speedy distribution of