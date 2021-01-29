A: There’s just one more interpretation of how chop suey came to be a popular dish served in Chinese restaurants in the US. Read here.
B: It says that immigration laws were introduced in the US in the late 19th century, restricting the number of Chinese allowed to stay in America. And?
A: Read this bit: it says that Chinese who opened up Chinese restaurants were exempt from this law, and they could also bring their families over to join them.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: So that is what was behind a proliferation of Chinese restaurants in the US, and the need to create dishes to cater to American tastes, and this is when chop suey was invented!
A: Possibly. Who knows? Now, are you going to order?
A: 雜碎之所以變成美國中餐館裡廣受歡迎的菜，這邊還有另外一種解釋，你看這裡。
B: 它說十九世紀末美國制定的移民法，限制中國人在美國定居的人數。然後呢？
A: 看這裡，它說，這個法令對在美國開中餐館的人網開一面，而且他們還可以把家人接來美國。
B: 所以這就是美國中餐館數量激增背後的原因，這也就是為什麼需要創造出新的菜，來迎合美國人的口味，所以雜碎這道菜就在這個時候發明出來了！
A: 有可能，誰知道呢？你到底要不要點菜啊？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
That just means "odds and ends" (1/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」(ㄧ)

A: What's this on the menu? Chicken chop suey? What on Earth is that?

B: You've never heard of chop suey? It's one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world.

A: Not where I come from. I know Chinese cuisine pretty well, and I'm familiar with all the regional styles. I'm sure that's not authentic Chinese cuisine.

B: I think we should give it the Google treatment.

A: 菜單上這寫的是什麼啊？雞肉雜碎？這是什麼鬼東西？

B: 你沒有聽過雜碎喔？這是世界上最有名的中菜之一。

A: 我的理解才不是這樣咧。我對中菜還蠻了解的，而且對各地方的菜系都很熟。我確定雜碎並不是什麼正統的中菜。

B: 我想我們應該要上Google查一下。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）