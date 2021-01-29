SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That just means ‘odds and ends’ (5/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」（五）

A: There’s just one more interpretation of how chop suey came to be a popular dish served in Chinese restaurants in the US. Read here.

B: It says that immigration laws were introduced in the US in the late 19th century, restricting the number of Chinese allowed to stay in America. And?

A: Read this bit: it says that Chinese who opened up Chinese restaurants were exempt from this law, and they could also bring their families over to join them.

A person holding chopsticks eats Chinese food in a restaurant. 在餐館中享用中式菜餚的人，以筷子夾菜。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: So that is what was behind a proliferation of Chinese restaurants in the US, and the need to create dishes to cater to American tastes, and this is when chop suey was invented!

A: Possibly. Who knows? Now, are you going to order?

A: 雜碎之所以變成美國中餐館裡廣受歡迎的菜，這邊還有另外一種解釋，你看這裡。

B: 它說十九世紀末美國制定的移民法，限制中國人在美國定居的人數。然後呢？

A: 看這裡，它說，這個法令對在美國開中餐館的人網開一面，而且他們還可以把家人接來美國。

B: 所以這就是美國中餐館數量激增背後的原因，這也就是為什麼需要創造出新的菜，來迎合美國人的口味，所以雜碎這道菜就在這個時候發明出來了！

A: 有可能，誰知道呢？你到底要不要點菜啊？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

