That just means ‘odds and ends’ (4/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」（四）

B: OK, this Web site agrees that chop suey was not invented in China, but created by Chinese American cooks feeding Chinese immigrants working on the transcontinental railroad in the 19th century.

A: And look here, where it quotes a Cantonese writer traveling in the US in 1903. He says that the dish was served in Chinese restaurants in America, but that local Chinese people wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole.

B: So it was a locally invented dish, purporting to be Chinese food, catering to local American tastes, but quite distinct from the food available in China.

Chinese laborers work on the transcontinental railroad in the US in 1877.華工在美國建造橫貫大陸鐵路。攝於一八七七年。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: OK。這個網站認同的說法是：雜碎這道菜不是在中國發明的，而是十九世紀美國的中國廚師發明的，他們要煮給來美國建造橫貫大陸鐵路的華工吃。

A: 然後你看這邊，它引用了一九○三年到美國旅行的一個廣東作家寫的。他說美國的中餐館有這道菜，可是當地的中國人壓根兒是碰都不會去碰的。

B: 所以這是美國當地發明的，迎合當地美國人的胃口，號稱是中國菜，可是跟中國的食物是很不同的。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

