B: OK, this Web site agrees that chop suey was not invented in China, but created by Chinese American cooks feeding Chinese immigrants working on the transcontinental railroad in the 19th century.
A: And look here, where it quotes a Cantonese writer traveling in the US in 1903. He says that the dish was served in Chinese restaurants in America, but that local Chinese people wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole.
B: So it was a locally invented dish, purporting to be Chinese food, catering to local American tastes, but quite distinct from the food available in China.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: OK。這個網站認同的說法是：雜碎這道菜不是在中國發明的，而是十九世紀美國的中國廚師發明的，他們要煮給來美國建造橫貫大陸鐵路的華工吃。
A: 然後你看這邊，它引用了一九○三年到美國旅行的一個廣東作家寫的。他說美國的中餐館有這道菜，可是當地的中國人壓根兒是碰都不會去碰的。
B: 所以這是美國當地發明的，迎合當地美國人的胃口，號稱是中國菜，可是跟中國的食物是很不同的。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“[They] wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole”
A bargepole is a long, sturdy pole used to push a barge off from the side of a canal or riverbank. If you say you wouldn’t touch something — such as a smelly piece of clothing or a bad deal — with a bargepole, it means you don’t want to have anything to do with it.
With the international COVID-19 pandemic increasing in severity, tighter border restrictions mean that only a small number of Taiwanese will be able to travel abroad during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period. As a result, hotels are doing a roaring trade in family reunion dinners this year, with several well-known five-star hotels becoming booked out as early as December last year. Two months ago, the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel had sold nearly 200 preorders, while places for Lunar New Year dinners at the Okura Taipei and the Fullon Hotel also sold out last year. The pandemic has given a
I certainly won’t miss the commute! (5/5) 我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！（五） A: With global telecommunications, wireless connectivity and the death of the office, it will be possible to work from anywhere. B: So you think you could just take off to a beach or a beautiful, sun-soaked spot in an idyllic part of the world and do your work from there? A: If we could do it, many others could, too. There wouldn’t be an idyllic place left on Earth. They’d all be crowded with people shouting into their mobile devices or tapping away on their keyboards. A: 有了全球電信系統、無線網路，再加上辦公室的消失，以後要在哪裡工作都可以。 B: 所以你想這樣就可以到海邊，或者世界上某個詩情畫意、陽光普照的地方去，在那裡工作？ A: 如果我們可以這樣，很多人也可以呀！這樣地球上就不會有什麼詩情畫意的地方了。因為這些地方都會擠滿人，大家都大聲講手機，或是在鍵盤上劈哩啪啦打字。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文:
That just means “odds and ends” (1/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」(ㄧ) A: What’s this on the menu? Chicken chop suey? What on Earth is that? B: You’ve never heard of chop suey? It’s one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world. A: Not where I come from. I know Chinese cuisine pretty well, and I’m familiar with all the regional styles. I’m sure that’s not authentic Chinese cuisine. B: I think we should give it the Google treatment. A: 菜單上這寫的是什麼啊？雞肉雜碎？這是什麼鬼東西？ B: 你沒有聽過雜碎喔？這是世界上最有名的中菜之一。 A: 我的理解才不是這樣咧。我對中菜還蠻了解的，而且對各地方的菜系都很熟。我確定雜碎並不是什麼正統的中菜。 B: 我想我們應該要上Google查一下。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文: