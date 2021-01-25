SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That just means “odds and ends” (1/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」(二)

A: What’s this on the menu? Chicken chop suey? What on Earth is that?

B: You’ve never heard of chop suey? It’s one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world.

A: Not where I come from. I know Chinese cuisine pretty well, and I’m familiar with all the regional styles. I’m sure that’s not authentic Chinese cuisine.

Two pairs of chopsticks on a plate. 兩雙筷子放在盤子上。 Photo: Pixabay

照片：Pixabay

B: I think we should give it the Google treatment.

A: 菜單上這寫的是什麼啊？雞肉雜碎？這是什麼鬼東西？

B: 你沒有聽過雜碎喔？這是世界上最有名的中菜之一。

A: 我的理解才不是這樣咧。我對中菜還蠻了解的，而且對各地方的菜系都很熟。我確定雜碎並不是什麼正統的中菜。

B: 我想我們應該要上Google查一下。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: