A: What’s this on the menu? Chicken chop suey? What on Earth is that?
B: You’ve never heard of chop suey? It’s one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world.
A: Not where I come from. I know Chinese cuisine pretty well, and I’m familiar with all the regional styles. I’m sure that’s not authentic Chinese cuisine.
Photo: Pixabay
照片：Pixabay
B: I think we should give it the Google treatment.
A: 菜單上這寫的是什麼啊？雞肉雜碎？這是什麼鬼東西？
B: 你沒有聽過雜碎喔？這是世界上最有名的中菜之一。
A: 我的理解才不是這樣咧。我對中菜還蠻了解的，而且對各地方的菜系都很熟。我確定雜碎並不是什麼正統的中菜。
B: 我想我們應該要上Google查一下。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Not where I come from.”
This does not really mean the person’s hometown or place of birth. It is more a reference to the speaker’s own understanding of a situation.
