SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I certainly won’t miss the commute! (5/5) 我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！（五）

A: With global telecommunications, wireless connectivity and the death of the office, it will be possible to work from anywhere.

B: So you think you could just take off to a beach or a beautiful, sun-soaked spot in an idyllic part of the world and do your work from there?

A: If we could do it, many others could, too. There wouldn’t be an idyllic place left on Earth. They’d all be crowded with people shouting into their mobile devices or tapping away on their keyboards.

A man works on his laptop on a park bench. 公園長椅上一名男子用筆記型電腦工作。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: 有了全球電信系統、無線網路，再加上辦公室的消失，以後要在哪裡工作都可以。

B: 所以你想這樣就可以到海邊，或者世界上某個詩情畫意、陽光普照的地方去，在那裡工作？

A: 如果我們可以這樣，很多人也可以呀！這樣地球上就不會有什麼詩情畫意的地方了。因為這些地方都會擠滿人，大家都大聲講手機，或是在鍵盤上劈哩啪啦打字。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

