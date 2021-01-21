B: Urban planners are going to have to massively rethink how cities are designed. Business districts will go out of the window. Office buildings will have to be repurposed. Commuter routes will become a thing of the past.
A: They will be able to make open, green spaces for people to work in, which will be easier now with all this wireless connectivity. It’s going to be great!
B: Careful what you wish for. We might not be tethered to the office, but we’ll still be tied to our mobile devices. We’ll still need to be contactable 24/7, slaves to work for the rest of our lives.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: You really are a glass-half-empty kind of person, aren’t you?
B: 都市計畫師得要開始全盤檢討都市的設計了。商業區會消失，辦公大樓會改作別的用途，通勤路線會變得不合時宜。
A: 他們就可以把上班的地方設計成開放的、有綠意的空間，因為現在有無線網路，事情就容易多了，這樣會很棒耶！
B: 你許這個願要小心點。我們即使不被辦公室綁住，也還是會被行動裝置約束，還是需要二十四小時全天候待命，到死都會是工作的奴隸。
A: 你真的是很悲觀的人耶，事情只看到黑暗的那一面。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Glass-half-empty kind of person”
When a positive person looks at a glass full to half of its capacity, they are thankful that they still have half a drink. When a negative person looks at the same glass, they lament the fact that half the drink has already gone.
