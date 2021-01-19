SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I certainly won’t miss the commute! (2/5) 我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！（二）

B: I envy your friend. I’d love to work from home.

A: He doesn’t mind not being able to meet his colleagues face to face every day. Still, even he occasionally misses the office buzz and ability to socialize. His wife finds the situation more difficult, though.

B: Why? She doesn’t like him hanging around the house all day?

A man holds an air ticket and suitcase at an airport. 機場一名男子手持機票與行李箱。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: No, she has a job, too, with many international clients, and she’s used to traveling overseas on a regular basis. She’s finding the situation a bit disorientating.

B: 我好羨慕你朋友喔，我很想在家工作。

A: 不能每天跟同事見面，他並不介意。可是他偶爾還是會想念辦公室充滿活力的氣氛，可以跟大家社交。可是現在這種情況對他太太來說比較難熬。

B: 為甚麼？他太太不喜歡他一天到晚都在家晃來晃去？

A: 不是，他太太自己也有工作，而且有很多國際客戶，以前常常出國。現在這種情況讓她覺得有點無所適從。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

