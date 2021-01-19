B: I envy your friend. I’d love to work from home.
A: He doesn’t mind not being able to meet his colleagues face to face every day. Still, even he occasionally misses the office buzz and ability to socialize. His wife finds the situation more difficult, though.
B: Why? She doesn’t like him hanging around the house all day?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: No, she has a job, too, with many international clients, and she’s used to traveling overseas on a regular basis. She’s finding the situation a bit disorientating.
B: 我好羨慕你朋友喔，我很想在家工作。
A: 不能每天跟同事見面，他並不介意。可是他偶爾還是會想念辦公室充滿活力的氣氛，可以跟大家社交。可是現在這種情況對他太太來說比較難熬。
B: 為甚麼？他太太不喜歡他一天到晚都在家晃來晃去？
A: 不是，他太太自己也有工作，而且有很多國際客戶，以前常常出國。現在這種情況讓她覺得有點無所適從。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Office buzz”
The word “buzz” could refer to the low-frequency, continuous sound of people speaking, equipment being operated and employees tapping keyboards in the office, but it also means the atmosphere in the office, one that some may feel is appealing.
Shocks to supply chains are engulfing a wider swath of the global economy as the pandemic rages on, threatening to stifle Asia’s trade-led recovery just as soaring freight rates make it harder for businesses to weather another year like 2020. Shortages of consumer goods like paper towels and work-from-home gear early in the COVID-19 crisis have given way to parts shortfalls in one of the most globally integrated of industries: auto manufacturing. Compounding the industrial imbalances are transport woes plaguing consumer and healthcare sectors still dealing with a dearth of available shipping containers to move components and finished products out of China,
During the recent cold snap, temperatures at the 2,216m-above-sea-level Alishan Forest Recreation Area have plummeted to as low as minus 1 degree Celsius. Former Siang Lin Primary School principal Huang Yuan-ming on Tuesday published several photographs on the “Alishan.fans“ Facebook page . Although there has not yet been any snowfall in the area, due to insufficient atmospheric moisture, there are still red leaves on the maple trees. The red leaves are complemented by a sea of clouds surrounding snow-capped Yushan in the distance, creating a picturesque wintertime vista. During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s golden rays wash over the snow-covered slopes
The toys we had when we were young (3/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（三） A: My elder brother had a toy soldier called “Man of War.” It had a button on the back of the head. When you slid the button left and right, it would change the direction the soldier was looking. B: We had one of those, too. And I had a monster called “Stretch-o” made of green rubber covering a malleable material: you could stretch its limbs out really far, but they would always slowly return to the original shape and length. A: That sounds cool. I would have liked one of those, too. B: It wasn’t great, to be
The world finally says goodbye to 2020. To welcome the new year, CNN recently ran a report titled: “21 things to look forward to in 2021. . . if everything works out.” In the report, some highly-anticipated things worldwide include the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now rescheduled for July this year. Oct. 1 will mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Florida. A number of new TV shows and movies are scheduled for this year, such as the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special set to air in March, and the new 007 film