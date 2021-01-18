SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I certainly won’t miss the commute! (1/5) 我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！（一）

A: I have a friend in Europe. We were talking on the phone yesterday about how he felt getting back to work after the New Year break.

B: Did he enjoy going back to the office after a week away?

A: He said in previous years he would go back and spend time catching up with colleagues, asking about their Christmas and how they celebrated New Year’s Eve.

A home office. 在家工作的書房。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: And was it any different this year?

A: He just went upstairs to his home office and turned his work computer on for the first time in a week. He’s been working from home for months.

A: 我有一個朋友在歐洲。我們昨天通電話，聊到他放完年假回到工作崗位的心情。

B: 放假一個禮拜以後回到辦公室，他應該很高興吧？

A: 他說他前幾年放完年假回去上班，就會跟同事好好聊聊，問他們聖誕節過得如何、跨年夜是怎麼慶祝的。

B: 那今年有什麼不同呢？

A: 他今年開工只是在家走到樓上去，把一個禮拜沒開機的工作用電腦打開。他已經在家工作好幾個月了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: