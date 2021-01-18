A: I have a friend in Europe. We were talking on the phone yesterday about how he felt getting back to work after the New Year break.
B: Did he enjoy going back to the office after a week away?
A: He said in previous years he would go back and spend time catching up with colleagues, asking about their Christmas and how they celebrated New Year’s Eve.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: And was it any different this year?
A: He just went upstairs to his home office and turned his work computer on for the first time in a week. He’s been working from home for months.
A: 我有一個朋友在歐洲。我們昨天通電話，聊到他放完年假回到工作崗位的心情。
B: 放假一個禮拜以後回到辦公室，他應該很高興吧？
A: 他說他前幾年放完年假回去上班，就會跟同事好好聊聊，問他們聖誕節過得如何、跨年夜是怎麼慶祝的。
B: 那今年有什麼不同呢？
A: 他今年開工只是在家走到樓上去，把一個禮拜沒開機的工作用電腦打開。他已經在家工作好幾個月了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“He’s been working from home”
The idea of working from home, or remotely, and not needing to actually go to the office, has been becoming more popular over the last few years, a process that has taken on a new urgency with the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept has earned its own acronym: WFH.
The toys we had when we were young (3/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（三） A: My elder brother had a toy soldier called “Man of War.” It had a button on the back of the head. When you slid the button left and right, it would change the direction the soldier was looking. B: We had one of those, too. And I had a monster called “Stretch-o” made of green rubber covering a malleable material: you could stretch its limbs out really far, but they would always slowly return to the original shape and length. A: That sounds cool. I would have liked one of those, too. B: It wasn’t great, to be
Some key bus stops in Kaohsiung now let people waiting for a ride not just see their bus coming, but also “hear” it arriving. To make it easier for visually impaired people to travel by bus, Kaohsiung City Government’s Transportation Bureau said on Monday last week that it had finished installing 10 bus arrival audio announcement devices that can help city residents keep better track of their bus-waiting time and hail and board buses in good time, so that they can avoid missing the bus. The Transportation Bureau has installed 10 bus arrival time audio announcement devices at certain bus shelters
The world finally says goodbye to 2020. To welcome the new year, CNN recently ran a report titled: “21 things to look forward to in 2021. . . if everything works out.” In the report, some highly-anticipated things worldwide include the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now rescheduled for July this year. Oct. 1 will mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Florida. A number of new TV shows and movies are scheduled for this year, such as the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special set to air in March, and the new 007 film
A: Some toys were cool, some were badly conceived and some were toxic. B: Toxic? What do you mean? A: I had a collection of cartoon figurines. They were part of a promotion from a gas station. It turns out there was lead in the paint used on them. They had to be withdrawn. Lead paint is toxic. B: I remember those. They later reintroduced them with non-toxic paint, didn’t they? And the ones with the safe paint had a little blue spot on the base of the foot to distinguish them from the poisonous ones. A: That’s right.