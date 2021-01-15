A: And then later, when we were teenagers, we put away the toys and played with games consoles instead.
B: Ah yes, simplistic game scenarios and block graphics, with low quality audio and visual effects.
A: That’s right. And they came on tapes that wore out after a couple of months because we played the games every night after school.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: They’re not a fraction of the quality or sophistication of the current generation of computer games, but I used to love playing those.
A: It was just the generation we were in, I guess.
B: That’s right. And if you had been born into this generation, you would be staring intently at your mobile phone. Like those two over there.
A: 然後我們變成青少年以後，就把玩具丟掉，開始玩遊戲機了。
B: 喔，對呀，那種遊戲場景非常簡單，圖形解析度超低，聲音和視覺效果的品質都很差。
A: 沒錯，而且這些遊戲是用錄音帶輸入，卡帶兩個月就壞了，因為我們放學回家每天晚上都在玩。
B: 它們無論是品質或是精緻度，都遠遠比不上現在的遊戲，可是我那時候好愛玩那些遊戲喔。
A: 我猜這只是因為我們是處在那個世代吧。
B: 沒錯。如果你是生在這個世代，你現在就會聚精會神地看著手機，就像那邊那兩位一樣。
"Not a fraction of"
This is a useful way to emphasize the inferiority of something or someone, such as “he was smart, but he didn’t have a fraction of his mother’s genius.”
