SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The toys we had when we were young (5/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（五）

A: And then later, when we were teenagers, we put away the toys and played with games consoles instead.

B: Ah yes, simplistic game scenarios and block graphics, with low quality audio and visual effects.

A: That’s right. And they came on tapes that wore out after a couple of months because we played the games every night after school.

A 1980s computer games console. 一九八○年代的電腦遊戲機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: They’re not a fraction of the quality or sophistication of the current generation of computer games, but I used to love playing those.

A: It was just the generation we were in, I guess.

B: That’s right. And if you had been born into this generation, you would be staring intently at your mobile phone. Like those two over there.

A: 然後我們變成青少年以後，就把玩具丟掉，開始玩遊戲機了。

B: 喔，對呀，那種遊戲場景非常簡單，圖形解析度超低，聲音和視覺效果的品質都很差。

A: 沒錯，而且這些遊戲是用錄音帶輸入，卡帶兩個月就壞了，因為我們放學回家每天晚上都在玩。

B: 它們無論是品質或是精緻度，都遠遠比不上現在的遊戲，可是我那時候好愛玩那些遊戲喔。

A: 我猜這只是因為我們是處在那個世代吧。

B: 沒錯。如果你是生在這個世代，你現在就會聚精會神地看著手機，就像那邊那兩位一樣。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: