B: What kind of toys did you have when you were young, then?
A: I remember one year I got a ventriloquist’s dummy for my birthday. It had a grotesque face and a shock of red hair, with bushy eyebrows and googly eyes.
B: I think that face would have given me nightmares. My sister had a doll with eyes that opened when she sat up and closed when you put her down to sleep. It spoke, too, saying things like, “Mom, I’m hungry.”
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
A: My sister had one of those, too. When the doll got old, the eyes would flicker in the halfway position, neither open nor closed. It used to freak me out. Especially when it stared at you with those flickering eyes and told you it was hungry.
B: 那你小時候是玩什麼玩具啊？
A: 我記得有一年生日我收到用來表演腹語的玩偶。那個玩偶有很詭異的臉和紅色的爆炸頭，眉毛很濃，眼睛還凸出來。
B: 我如果看到這張臉，會做惡夢耶。 我姊有一個洋娃娃，坐著的時候眼睛會張開，讓它躺著，眼睛就會閉起來。它也會講話喔！會說「媽，我餓了」之類的。
A: 我妹也有這種娃娃。那個娃娃後來舊了，眼睛就變成半開半閉，眼皮卡在中間抖個不停，把我嚇壞了，尤其是那個娃娃用半開半閉、不停顫動的眼睛看著你，跟你說它餓了的時候。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Ventriloquist
A ventriloquist is an entertainer who can give the impression their voice is coming from a source other than themselves, usually a puppet or “dummy.” The ventriloquist is said to be able to “throw” their voice.
With his new megahit “Mojito” and many other hits, Taiwanese “King of Pop” Jay Chou continues to dominate online music giant Spotify’s 2020 list, remaining the most-streamed artist in Taiwan last year. He was followed by Hong Kong singer G.E.M. and South Korean supergroup BTS at second and third spot. The most-streamed albums of 2020 included “Outta Body” by E.SO, a member of Taiwanese group MJ116, “#osnrap” by singer OSN and “City Zoo” by G.E.M. “Miss You 3,000,” the theme song of hit drama “Someday and One Day” by rock band 831, was named the most-streamed song, followed by OSN’s “Without
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (4/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（四） A: Next, the bathroom. I’ve got some bathroom cleaner here. B: Since you did the difficult job removing the lichen from the balcony, I’ll volunteer to do the toilet bowl. Toilet brush: check. Plunger, if needed: check. Toilet cleaner…where’s the toilet cleaner? A: It’s sitting on the cistern. Remember to clean under the toilet rim and wipe the outside, too. I’m going for the shower cubicle. B: Yes, those tiles could do with a good wipe, especially near the floor. There’s black mold growing there. A: She’s my grandmother, so I should do this for her.
Despite the temperature rising to a high of 23 degrees Celsius on Jan. 3, the cold snap continues to inflict heavy losses on Yunlin County’s milkfish farming industry. As of Jan. 3, the bitter weather had frozen to death or inflicted frostbite on more than 190,000 milkfish on the county’s fish farms, which accounts for 50 percent of the farms’ milkfish population. Yunlin County Agriculture Department Deputy Director Tsai Keng-yu said that, as of 4pm on Jan. 3, cold-damage data provided by the relevant public bodies showed that Taisi Township was the worst affected, with 700 hectares of farm affected and
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (3/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（三） A: Well, cleaning the balcony took longer than I’d anticipated, but let’s get on with inside the house. No rest for the wicked. B: Let’s do the kitchen next. The sink is full of dirty plates from last night. A: Fetch that washing up bowl. You’ll find some sponges next to the sink, and there’s a large bottle of washing up liquid in the cupboard under the sink. B: Roll up the sleeves and into the breach once more, my friend! I don’t like the look of this saucepan. I don’t think it’s going