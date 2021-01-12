SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The toys we had when we were young (2/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（二）

B: What kind of toys did you have when you were young, then?

A: I remember one year I got a ventriloquist’s dummy for my birthday. It had a grotesque face and a shock of red hair, with bushy eyebrows and googly eyes.

B: I think that face would have given me nightmares. My sister had a doll with eyes that opened when she sat up and closed when you put her down to sleep. It spoke, too, saying things like, “Mom, I’m hungry.”

The ventriloquist Carla Rhodes and her dummy. 腹語師卡拉·羅得斯和她的玩偶。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

A: My sister had one of those, too. When the doll got old, the eyes would flicker in the halfway position, neither open nor closed. It used to freak me out. Especially when it stared at you with those flickering eyes and told you it was hungry.

B: 那你小時候是玩什麼玩具啊？

A: 我記得有一年生日我收到用來表演腹語的玩偶。那個玩偶有很詭異的臉和紅色的爆炸頭，眉毛很濃，眼睛還凸出來。

B: 我如果看到這張臉，會做惡夢耶。 我姊有一個洋娃娃，坐著的時候眼睛會張開，讓它躺著，眼睛就會閉起來。它也會講話喔！會說「媽，我餓了」之類的。

A: 我妹也有這種娃娃。那個娃娃後來舊了，眼睛就變成半開半閉，眼皮卡在中間抖個不停，把我嚇壞了，尤其是那個娃娃用半開半閉、不停顫動的眼睛看著你，跟你說它餓了的時候。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

