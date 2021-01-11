SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The toys we had when we were young (1/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（一）

A: I might sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but look at that mother with her child on the seat over there.

B: With both of them staring intently at their mobile phones?

A: That’s right. I can’t help thinking that the child is not getting much mental stimulation, and that the parent should be trying to engage him somehow.

Boys playing computer games on their phones. 男孩們在手機上玩電腦遊戲。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: How do you know the child isn’t reading something intellectually stimulating, or studying?

A: You do think I’m old-fashioned. I get it. I just think the toys we had when we were young expanded our imagination and gave us the chance to run around outside.

A: 我知道我可能聽起來像個老古板啦，不過你看看坐在那邊的媽媽和小孩。

B: 你是說他們兩個都聚精會神地看手機嗎？

A: 沒錯。我忍不住去想，那個小孩在心智上沒有得到足夠的刺激，他媽媽應該要想辦法讓他做點別的事。

B: 你怎麼知道那個小孩不是在看一些很燒腦的東西，或是在讀書？

A: 你真的覺得我是老古板，我知道了。我只是覺得我們小時候玩的玩具可以激發想像力，而且讓我們有機會到外面跑來跑去。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

