A: I might sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but look at that mother with her child on the seat over there.
B: With both of them staring intently at their mobile phones?
A: That’s right. I can’t help thinking that the child is not getting much mental stimulation, and that the parent should be trying to engage him somehow.
B: How do you know the child isn’t reading something intellectually stimulating, or studying?
A: You do think I’m old-fashioned. I get it. I just think the toys we had when we were young expanded our imagination and gave us the chance to run around outside.
A: 我知道我可能聽起來像個老古板啦，不過你看看坐在那邊的媽媽和小孩。
B: 你是說他們兩個都聚精會神地看手機嗎？
A: 沒錯。我忍不住去想，那個小孩在心智上沒有得到足夠的刺激，他媽媽應該要想辦法讓他做點別的事。
B: 你怎麼知道那個小孩不是在看一些很燒腦的東西，或是在讀書？
A: 你真的覺得我是老古板，我知道了。我只是覺得我們小時候玩的玩具可以激發想像力，而且讓我們有機會到外面跑來跑去。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Fuddy-duddy”
This refers to a person who is conservative or old-fashioned to an extreme extent that borders on the eccentric and, frankly, irritating.
A: OK, I’ve told grandma that we’re going to clean the place up for her. She was quite touched. B: Bless her. Let’s start with outside the house, since you said it was a deathtrap with the lichen on the tiles. A: Good plan. She’s my grandmother, so I’ll do the tiles. If you wouldn’t mind, could you get that broom over there and sweep up the leaves? B: Sure. I’ll use this dustpan, and I’ll grab a large plastic bag from inside. How are you going to clean the tiles? A: Actually, I’ve done this at
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (4/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（四） A: Next, the bathroom. I’ve got some bathroom cleaner here. B: Since you did the difficult job removing the lichen from the balcony, I’ll volunteer to do the toilet bowl. Toilet brush: check. Plunger, if needed: check. Toilet cleaner…where’s the toilet cleaner? A: It’s sitting on the cistern. Remember to clean under the toilet rim and wipe the outside, too. I’m going for the shower cubicle. B: Yes, those tiles could do with a good wipe, especially near the floor. There’s black mold growing there. A: She’s my grandmother, so I should do this for her.