SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (4/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（四）

A: Next, the bathroom. I’ve got some bathroom cleaner here.

B: Since you did the difficult job removing the lichen from the balcony, I’ll volunteer to do the toilet bowl. Toilet brush: check. Plunger, if needed: check. Toilet cleaner…where’s the toilet cleaner?

A: It’s sitting on the cistern. Remember to clean under the toilet rim and wipe the outside, too. I’m going for the shower cubicle.

A bathroom in desperate need of a clean. 亟待清掃的浴室。 Photo: Pixabay 照片: Pixabay

B: Yes, those tiles could do with a good wipe, especially near the floor. There’s black mold growing there.

A: She’s my grandmother, so I should do this for her. It’s really nice of you to muck in.

B: OK, let’s rinse it all down with the shower, and then tackle the bedroom.

A: 現在要來打掃浴室。我這邊有一些浴廁清潔劑。

B: 因為陽台上的苔蘚是你清理的，這是苦差事，那我就自告奮勇來清馬桶吧。馬桶刷，有了；通馬桶的吸盤，有了；馬桶清潔劑……欸，馬桶清潔劑在哪裡啊？

A: 在水箱上。記得馬桶邊緣底下要清乾淨，外面也要擦。我來打掃淋浴間。

B: 很好，那邊的磁磚可以好好擦一下，尤其是靠近地上的部分，那邊發霉黑黑的。

A: 她是我奶奶，所以應該是我來做才對。你人真好，還願意一起出力。

B: OK，我們用蓮蓬頭把它沖乾淨，然後來打掃臥室。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: