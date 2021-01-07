A: Next, the bathroom. I’ve got some bathroom cleaner here.
B: Since you did the difficult job removing the lichen from the balcony, I’ll volunteer to do the toilet bowl. Toilet brush: check. Plunger, if needed: check. Toilet cleaner…where’s the toilet cleaner?
A: It’s sitting on the cistern. Remember to clean under the toilet rim and wipe the outside, too. I’m going for the shower cubicle.
B: Yes, those tiles could do with a good wipe, especially near the floor. There’s black mold growing there.
A: She’s my grandmother, so I should do this for her. It’s really nice of you to muck in.
B: OK, let’s rinse it all down with the shower, and then tackle the bedroom.
A: 現在要來打掃浴室。我這邊有一些浴廁清潔劑。
B: 因為陽台上的苔蘚是你清理的，這是苦差事，那我就自告奮勇來清馬桶吧。馬桶刷，有了；通馬桶的吸盤，有了；馬桶清潔劑……欸，馬桶清潔劑在哪裡啊？
A: 在水箱上。記得馬桶邊緣底下要清乾淨，外面也要擦。我來打掃淋浴間。
B: 很好，那邊的磁磚可以好好擦一下，尤其是靠近地上的部分，那邊發霉黑黑的。
A: 她是我奶奶，所以應該是我來做才對。你人真好，還願意一起出力。
B: OK，我們用蓮蓬頭把它沖乾淨，然後來打掃臥室。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Muck in”
Chiefly British English, meaning to join in and assist in carrying out a (generally difficult or unpleasant) task.
